Kings' Epic Comeback Against Pacers Sparks Mixed Emotions

The highly anticipated tankathon battle between the 15-50 Sacramento Kings and 15-49 Indiana Pacers did not disappoint. Or did it? That's the hard part about the huge comeback win for the Kings, as they took down the Pacers 114-109.

It was a game that looked all but over in the third quarter. The Pacers were up by 20 and had all the momentum, and the Kings were on their way to another loss that would put distance between them and Indiana in the standings.

But then Doug Christie fully leaned on the young guys, and they delivered. Devin Carter, especially, helped lead the charge to get the Kings back in the game. The sophomore guard finished the game with a career-high 24 points in just 16:15 minutes. 22 of those points came in the fourth quarter alone. He chipped in five rebounds, three assists, and a steal on 9-of-13 shooting from the field and 3-of-4 from three.

It was the type of performance that many hoped for when he was drafted last season, but something we've rarely seen so far in his NBA career. But Carter reminded everyone tonight that he has the tools to be an NBA player.

The hard part about this win for the Kings is that it officially moves the Pacers into the league's bottom spot in the standings. Sacramento now sits 0.5 games back of Indiana, and loses control of their own destiny. It's not a surprise, as the Kings have been trying to win all season. The Pacers have been more open about vying for draft position, and aren't letting up now.

Young Players Lead the Way

The good news for the Kings is that the comeback was led by the young players. Not only did Carter have a standout performance, but Maxime Raynaud had another double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds, Nique Clifford did a little bit of everything once again, and Daeqwon Plowden continued to impress with his opportunity.

It makes it easier to stomach, but still causes conflicting feelings and emotions. It's a truly odd experience feeling like a loss is better than a win, especially against a completely shorthanded Pacers team. But, at the end of the day, the goal this season for Sacramento was to build a culture and identity. Their goal wasn't to finish as the worst team in the league.

There may be just 16 games left for the Kings, but that still appears to be the main and only goal. Doug Christie is coaching to win, the players are playing to win, and fans in the arena are cheering for wins. It may hurt a little to watch, but it's hard to be mad about that. At the end of the day, it's all going to come down to ping pong balls either way.