Why Kings Should Choose One of Two Former Lottery Picks to Keep

The Sacramento Kings are entering an offseason where every roster decision matters, especially regarding back-end depth and guard rotation balance. With the likelihood of adding another guard through the draft, Sacramento simply cannot afford to carry redundant pieces at the same position.

That puts the spotlight on two former lottery picks in Devin Carter and Killian Hayes, both of whom offer intriguing skill sets but limited roles. Keeping both players would clog an already crowded backcourt and stunt lineup clarity heading into next season. Instead, the Kings should focus on retaining just one as a depth option who complements the roster. When looking at fit, upside, and role clarity, Hayes stands out as the better choice.

Keeping Hayes over Carter

Apr 7, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Killian Hayes (3) looks to pass while guarded by Golden State Warriors guard De'Anthony Melton (8) in the second quarter at Chase Center. | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Carter’s first two seasons have been a mixed bag, largely due to injuries and inconsistent opportunities. When he has been on the floor, he has shown flashes of being an energetic two-way guard who can rebound well for his size and bring defensive intensity. His recent stretches have hinted at improvement, particularly in his confidence attacking and his activity defensively.

However, Carter’s game still feels somewhat undefined at the NBA level, especially as a playmaker. He doesn’t yet provide high-level shot creation or consistent facilitation, which are key traits for a guard trying to carve out minutes in a competitive rotation. On a team already filled with guards who can play off the ball, Carter’s overlap becomes more noticeable. While his long-term potential remains, his current fit raises questions.

Hayes, on the other hand, brings a more distinct and needed skill set to the Kings’ roster. At 6-foot-5, he offers size that immediately separates him from most of Sacramento’s guard options, allowing him to defend multiple positions more effectively. More importantly, he is a true pass-first playmaker who has consistently shown the ability to organize an offense and create for others.

Kings Killian Hayes 18 PTS (6-13 FG, 3-7 3P), 4 AST, 4 REB, 4 STL vs. Warriors



I still believe in him. https://t.co/GU07XilvaD pic.twitter.com/6bIoFJtqIC — Role Player Performances (@BenchHighlights) April 8, 2026

In his recent appearances, Hayes has continued to demonstrate solid court vision and the ability to rack up assists even in limited minutes. His offensive game is still a work in progress, particularly as a scorer, but his playmaking alone gives him a defined role. For a Kings team that has occasionally struggled with second-unit organization, that skill becomes valuable. Hayes doesn’t need to score to impact the game, which makes him easier to plug into different lineups.

Another factor that favors Hayes is the combination of youth and experience. Despite already having multiple NBA seasons under his belt, he is still young enough to continue developing while understanding the league's pace and demands. That balance makes him a more reliable depth option compared to a still-adjusting second-year guard.

If the Kings do add another guard in the draft, it becomes even more important to have a steady presence who can facilitate rather than another developing combo guard. Keeping both Carter and Hayes would create unnecessary redundancy, especially when neither project has a large role next season. Choosing the player with a clearer identity is the smarter path forward. Hayes fits that description far better.

Ultimately, the Kings should move forward with Killian Hayes as their depth guard option and part ways with Devin Carter in this scenario. Carter’s energy and defensive flashes are appealing, but his role overlaps too heavily with other players on the roster. Hayes, meanwhile, provides size, playmaking, and a skill set that fills a more immediate need for Sacramento’s bench units.

With roster spots at a premium and another guard likely on the way, the Kings must prioritize fit over potential alone. Hayes gives them a clearer rotational piece who can stabilize lineups and complement their core. For a team looking to take a step forward, making the more practical and defined choice is the right move, and that points directly to Hayes.