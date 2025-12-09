Kings Still Eyeing Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga, But Is a Trade Worth It?

Trade talks between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors were all over social media this summer and revolved around the Warriors’ young wing, Jonathan Kuminga. Kuminga hasn’t had a bad career by any means and even has a championship ring at just 23. The problem is that Kuminga has neither taken the leap you would expect from a lottery pick nor has he been able to mold his game around the Warriors’ needs.

The fault can’t be placed solely on Kuminga, as other players haven’t been a great fit in Steve Kerr’s system, but in the end, Kerr has coached Golden State to four NBA Championships and gets the benefit of the doubt in situations like this.

Things have seemed to reach a boiling point (again) as Kuminga was a healthy DNP in the Warriors’ win over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. Luckily for the Warriors, it sounds like at least one team is still interested in rolling the dice with the former 7th overall pick.

NBA insider Marc J. Spears recently reported that the Kings remain interested in Kuminga.

Yesterday’s Price Is Not Today’s Price

While Kuminga will definitely have a market, his performances this year and the aforementioned DNP have certainly changed what teams will be willing to give up. The Kings were willing to part with Malik Monk and a protected first-round pick over the summer.

Now, it sounds like the pick is completely off the table. It remains to be seen if Monk will still be included in any subsequent offer, and there is a lot of time for things to change between now and January 15th, when Kuminga is eligible to be traded again.

Another factor in any Kuminga trade is his contract. The Warriors continuously pushed for a 1+1 deal that included a team option and got their wish when Kuminga signed a two-year, $46.8M contract with a club option for the second year. This allows the Warriors to get out from under the deal in just one year should they wish, which could prove important as they look to maximize the twilight of Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green’s careers.

The downside to this for the Warriors is that teams with cap space this summer won’t see any value in moving assets for a player they may very well be able to sign if the Warriors decline his option. That leaves teams like the Kings, which won’t have any space, as prospective trade partners. The question is, should Sacramento still be in on Kuminga?

Why Price Shouldn’t Be An Object

This may sound like I'm campaigning for the Kings to get Kuminga regardless of the price, but I mean the exact opposite. This season, Kuminga is averaging 12.4 points, 6.3 boards, and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 44% from the field and 32% from deep. The one thing Kuminga has done well this season is rebound, grabbing nearly two more per game compared to last season without increasing his minutes by much.

He’s also shown some creation flashes, but those two positives aren’t enough to outweigh everything else Kuminga does poorly.

Jonathan Kuminga has a 38% midrange attempt rate (82nd percentile among forwards) and is shooting 35% on those shots (34th percentile among forwards).



The issue with him this season (as has been throughout his career) is shot selection. No one is saying the midrange shot is… — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) December 7, 2025

Many of the issues with Kuminga’s fit on the Warriors come from his shot selection, which is something that would cause problems for Sacramento as well. The Kings are very accustomed to a player who lives in the midrange, but Kuminga doesn’t convert on nearly as many of those shots as DeMar DeRozan.

The former G League Ignite product also struggles with a very important shot type for a non-primary option in the NBA, which is the catch-and-shoot three. So far, Kuminga is averaging 2.3 catch-and-shoot three-point attempts per game and converting them at just 28%. For reference, DeRozan is shooting 37% on catch-and-shoot threes this season.

Along with the shooting issues, Kuminga ranks in the 38th percentile for block percentage and the 5th percentile for steal percentage among forwards, according to Cleaning the Glass. He’s also in the 7th percentile for turnover percentage among forwards, which is another reason why he isn’t the right guy to lead an offense.

The Warriors are better in almost every area with Kuminga off the floor, and I don’t see that being any different if he’s suddenly wearing a Kings jersey.

Shouldn’t the Kings Be Taking Big Swings?

I’ll admit, I was in on acquiring Kuminga over the summer if the cost was a guard and a protected pick. The Kings’ logjam at guard is well documented, and they are also one of the oldest and least athletic teams in the league.

As much as adding Kuminga would bring some excitement to the team, it feels very much like a move just for the sake of doing so. This season continues to be a tough watch for Sacramento fans, but Kuminga isn’t going to change any of that.

Unless the Kings’ brass wants to make him a primary option (which they shouldn’t), it isn’t worth bringing him in and trying to fit him into a role he isn’t suited for.

