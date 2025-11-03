Zach LaVine Off to Historic Start for Kings
The Sacramento Kings are at a modest 2-4 through first six games of the season, but if there's one thing going right for them early in the year, it's Zach LaVine.
He's off to a historic start on offense for Sacramento, having scored 30 or more points in five of the first six games. He's the first Kings player to accomplish the feat in the Sac Era, and the fourth in franchise history (Jack Twyman - 6, Oscar Robertson - 6, Tiny Archibald - 5).
He's averaging 29.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.7 assists on 53.0% shooting from the field, 40.0% from three, and 94.3% from the free throw line. That would be a career-high in scoring for LaVine, whose previous top mark was 27.4 during his All-Star 2020-21 season with the Chicago Bulls.
And he's doing it on absurd efficiency. His 53.0% from the field would also be a career high, and he's continued to maintain his three-point efficiency even while upping his volume from deep. He's upped his attempts from beyond the arc to 9.2, up from his 7.2 attempts per game last season.
And every attempt is needed for the Kings, who are taking just 30.7 three-point attempts per game, the third fewest in the league. He's the only true high-volume three-point shooter the Kings have while Keegan Murray continues to recover from his injury.
LaVine arguably has the most to prove this season for the Kings. Throughout his career, he's been connected to his high-value contract, which devalues his view around the league, but there's no denying he's one of the smoothest scorers in the league.
The problem for the Kings is that the success hasn't translated to wins. And part of what stands out in LaVine's numbers is his 1.7 assists, which would be a career low for the 12-year veteran. It's clear that when he has the ball, he has one thing in mind. That's not necessarily a bad thing, but something to note through the early part of the season.
They're coming off an impressive comeback victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, where LaVine was the game's leading scorer with 31 points, which could signal an upswing on the horizon.
While LaVine's offense has been great as expected, he's been better than advertised on defense this season as well. Doug Christie is doing his best to turn the Kings into a defense-minded team, and LaVine appears to have bought into the idea.
He's still not the best on-ball defender in the league, but it's clear he's improved and is often getting the most difficult defensive matchup for the Kings. He doesn't have to be a great defender, but if he can continue that type of effort when Murray comes back to take the lead assignment back, it should help the Kings continue to show improvement on that end.
Unless the Kings start winning at a high clip, LaVine likely won't get much recognition around the league, but it's still important to appreciate how much of an offensive clinic he's been putting on through the first six games of the year.