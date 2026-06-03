Should the Kings Regret Trading De'Aaron Fox to Spurs?

The Sacramento Kings are in a tricky spot this offseason, stuck with a veteran core while they are trying to rebuild and get younger, but something else is likely bothering them. Last February, the Kings traded star point guard De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs. Now, he is gearing up to play in his first NBA Finals game on Wednesday night.

Let's take a look at the full breakdown of that three-team February 2025 trade:

Of course, the two headliners in this trade were Fox and Zach LaVine, as the Kings basically swapped their franchise point guard for an overpriced and declining veteran guard. Still, how badly do the Kings regret this trade?

Should the Kings have regret?

May 28, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard De'aaron Fox (4) in the first half during game six of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Frost Bank Center. | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

There is undoubtedly a level of regret in the Kings' franchise over how they blundered their situation, but maybe not as much as many would think. Sure, Fox is four wins away from headlining a championship parade in downtown San Antonio, but if we are being honest, he was never going to reach those heights in Sacramento.

This trade was obviously the best thing that could have ever happened to Fox, as he gets to return home to Texas, compete for a championship, and get paid a $229 million maximum contract.

Of course, the Kings were not able to give him any of those things, including the huge contract. The Spurs were willing to commit to Fox by handing him a maximum contract extension after just 17 games with the franchise, and regardless of how valuable he was in Sacramento, the Kings likely dodged a bullet there.

Breaking: San Antonio Spurs star De'Aaron Fox has agreed to a four-year, $229 million maximum contract extension with the franchise, his agent told @ShamsCharania. pic.twitter.com/sSx3TUri9j — ESPN (@espn) August 4, 2025

If the Kings were to pay Fox around $57 million per year until the 2030 offseason, they arguably would have been in a worse position than they are now. As it stands, they will have Domantas Sabonis and Zach LaVine off their books by 2028 at the latest. They are very close to a full reset, and after being stuck in purgatory with just one playoff appearance in the last two decades, that is exactly what they need.

Sure, seeing Fox playing on an NBA Finals court might leave the Kings franchise a bad taste, but there should not be too much regret in trading him away.

What's next for the Kings?

Of course, now, the Kings need to find ways to reach the level the Spurs have. San Antonio lost 34 or fewer games in six straight seasons. Now, they are heading to the Finals. How do the Kings do the same?

Granted, the Spurs have a much better ownership and front office than the Kings, but surely Sacramento can find a way to become relevant again. First, they have to hit on their picks in the 2026 NBA Draft. Their selection at No. 7 this year is vital, as they are likely to find their new franchise point guard, and seemingly Fox's first real replacement.

Focusing on their young talent is the key for the Kings to get back into the playoff picture, making the next couple of seasons some of the most important years in recent franchise history.

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