Ranking the Most Disappointing Kings Players This Season

The Sacramento Kings entered the 2025–26 season with hopes of stabilizing after a chaotic year, but instead found themselves near the bottom of the Western Conference and out of playoff contention. A mix of injuries, roster turnover, and poor on-court fit led to one of the most disappointing seasons in recent franchise history.

While the team as a whole struggled, certain players stood out more than others for failing to meet expectations. Whether it was due to fit, health, or inconsistency, these underwhelming performances played a major role in the Kings’ inability to compete.

Looking closer at the roster, three names in particular define the biggest disappointments of the season, and ranking them shows how each situation unfolded.

Dennis Schroder

Dec 27, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Dennis Schroder (17) smiles between plays against the Dallas Mavericks during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Dennis Schroder tops the list as the most disappointing player for the Kings this season. Signed to a three-year deal as a stopgap solution at point guard, the expectation was that he would bring stability and playmaking to a team searching for direction. Instead, his fit never materialized, as the offense often looked disjointed when he ran the show.

Even when he produced statistically, the impact did not translate into cohesion or winning basketball. The lack of chemistry became evident quickly, and Sacramento ultimately moved on from him in a trade just months after signing him.

For a player brought in to steady the team, Schroder’s short stint instead highlighted the instability the Kings were trying to fix, and trading him away was only an attempt to fix their initial mistake of signing him.

Keegan Murray

Jan 2, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) shoots against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Second on the list is Keegan Murray, whose season was derailed largely by injuries and inconsistency. Coming into the year, expectations were high for Murray to take a leap and solidify himself as a core piece of the franchise. However, injuries repeatedly got in the way, preventing him from building any real rhythm throughout the season.

When he was available, there were still flashes of his ability, but it was clear he struggled to find his place alongside a mix of young players and veterans. The lack of continuity made it difficult for Murray to develop within a defined role. While injuries played a major role, the season still stands as a disappointing step back from the growth many expected.

Zach LaVine

Feb 1, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) looks on during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Rounding out the list is Zach LaVine, whose season can best be described as inconsistent and frustrating. LaVine got off to a hot start, showing signs that he could be a reliable scoring option for Sacramento. That momentum quickly faded, though, as his aggressiveness declined and he had multiple games with surprisingly low shot attempts.

For a player of his caliber, seeing single-digit attempts on certain nights raised concerns about his engagement and fit within the offense. Injuries also limited his overall impact and availability throughout the year. The combination of fading production and missed time made LaVine’s season fall well short of expectations.



The Kings’ disappointing season cannot be pinned on just one player, but these three situations highlight why things unraveled the way they did. Schroder’s failed fit, Murray’s injury-plagued year, and LaVine’s inconsistency all contributed to a team that never found its identity.

In a season where Sacramento needed progression and clarity, they instead got uncertainty and regression. Each case presents a different issue, whether it be roster construction, health, or role definition. Moving forward, the Kings must evaluate these outcomes carefully as they reshape the roster. Turning these disappointments into learning moments will be key if Sacramento hopes to return to competitiveness next season.