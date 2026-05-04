Three Potential Trade Destinations for Kings F DeMar DeRozan

Coming off a disastrous 60-loss season, the Sacramento Kings are expected to have a busy offseason. With a few veterans likely on the trade block, we can start to get an idea of what the Kings could do this offseason.

One of the most likely players to get traded this offseason is veteran forward DeMar DeRozan. The 36-year-old wrapped up his 17th NBA season and has just one partially guaranteed year left on his contract. We can expect DeRozan to either get traded or waived this summer, and if the Kings go with the former, what are some potential landing spots for the six-time All-Star?

Here are three potential trade destinations for DeRozan this offseason:

Los Angeles Lakers

Dec 28, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) defends Sacramento Kings guard DeMar DeRozan (10) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

At this point in his career, the Los Angeles native would likely prefer to stay close to home. Landing with the Lakers would be a win-win for both sides, especially with the uncertain futures of LeBron James and Austin Reaves clouding their offseason.

DeRozan, who averaged 18.4 points per game this season on 49.7% shooting from the field, would provide Luka Doncic with a reliable scorer on the wing, taking some offensive pressure off the superstar guard. Even if James leaves, the Lakers are in a position where they will want to compete for a championship every year with Doncic. Bringing in an experienced veteran of DeRozan's caliber would certainly help with that.

Miami Heat

Jan 20, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) and Sacramento Kings guard DeMar DeRozan (10) hug after the game at Golden 1 Center. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

While the Heat might not be as close to competing for a title as the Lakers, it always feels like they are just one or two pieces away. While there is no telling how much longer their star duo of Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro will stay together, bringing in a veteran scorer like DeRozan could help take some pressure off both of them.

While Andrew Wiggins' $30 million player option could convince the Heat to stay away from DeRozan, the Kings veteran would provide a much-needed scoring punch on the wing. Surrounding DeRozan with improved shooters and defenders would likely be effective and help the Heat finally get out of the play-in tournament.

Milwaukee Bucks

Mar 22, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) defends against Sacramento Kings forward DeMar DeRozan (10) during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

If the Bucks want to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo happy and in Milwaukee for the long run, they need to get him some help. While DeRozan would likely not be at the top of his list of preferred co-stars, the veteran scorer would be a great help for the MVP forward.

When Antetokounmpo had Khris Middleton as his second in command, the Bucks were thriving. He needs another veteran who can score on the wing and create on his own, and that is why DeRozan would be a surprisingly valuable addition. The Bucks do not have many assets to make a big splash this offseason, so bringing in a more inexpensive option in DeRozan could be their best move.

There is no guarantee that the Kings will actually trade DeRozan this offseason, but there should certainly be a few teams out there that could use him. He has proven that he still has some gas left in the tank, and a change of scenery could be exactly what he needs.

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