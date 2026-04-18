Kings Reportedly Discussed Trade for Miami Heat All-Star

The Sacramento Kings might have finished their 2025-26 campaign in last place in the Western Conference with 60 losses, but as the NBA playoffs tip off on Saturday, they are in the exact same position as 13 other teams in the league: sitting at home on their couch. One of those teams is the Miami Heat, who were eliminated in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament.

The Kings and Heat are two teams that are expected to make some moves this offseason after disappointing seasons, and there is a chance they could help each other. NBA insider Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints reported that the Heat and Kings had discussions for a trade centered around Tyler Herro before February's deadline.

"Two teams did reach out to the Miami Heat at the trade deadline," Siegel said about Herro discussions. "... The team in the West that I thought was a really interesting one: the Sacramento Kings. A team that is very much at the bottom of the standings, they have a long road ahead of them, and they are a team that has trouble luring stars in free agency. Their only way to really do so is either through the draft or through trades."

Could the Kings still make a move for Herro?

Mar 29, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Kings were involved in many trade rumors around February's deadline, although Herro is an interesting name that was not brought up much at the time. The one-time All-Star guard played just 33 regular season games this year, averaging 20.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game with 48.0/37.8/91.7 shooting splits.

It is no secret that the Kings need guard help, and Herro is not the worst option available, especially if it means they could also part with one of their more undesirable contracts in the process.

"And so to get a young guy like Tyler Herro would’ve made a lot of sense for them, looking at the contracts of DeMar DeRozan, Dennis Schroder, Malik Monk, Zach LaVine, guys that the Kings are most likely looking to move off of in the offseason," Siegel said.

Herro has averaged 20+ points per game in five consecutive seasons, showing why he is one of the most productive guards in the league. At 26 years old, Herro would fit Sacramento's timeline, but there is doubt that he is the type of guard they can legitimately build around.

TYLER HERRO BACK TO BACK THREES FOR A 10-0 MIAMI RUN.



HEAT ARE PLAYING ON A BACK TO BACK.pic.twitter.com/PsMjHAuTfy — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 31, 2026

Even though these talks happened at the deadline, there is a chance they could jump back into discussions this offseason, especially with both teams sitting in the lottery and likely to make changes. If the Kings do not make another push for Herro, though, this deadline discussion still suggests they will have similar plans this offseason.

"It's kind of a sense of what the Kings are going to be looking to do. They're going to be looking to be very opportunistic on the trade market, and most importantly, looking to use some of these high salaries to retool their roster," Siegel finished.

With rumors around stars like Herro and Ja Morant to start Sacramento's offseason, there is reason to believe we will see some aggressiveness from general manager Scott Perry on the trade market this summer.