Three Under-the-Radar Kings Who Could Be Traded This Offseason

Early into the Sacramento Kings' 2026 offseason, everyone seems to be focused on what the future has in store for Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and DeMar DeRozan. While many fans are anticipating at least one or two of those veteran stars to be on the move this summer, there are a few other players on the Kings' roster who could be traded.

Here is a look at three realistic trade candidates on the Kings that not enough people are talking about:

Malik Monk

Apr 5, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) during the first quarter against the LA Clippers at Golden 1 Center. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

There has certainly been some trade chatter around Malik Monk in the past, and it would be surprising if his name did not come up in more rumors this offseason. The 28-year-old guard was one of Sacramento's most impactful players through the first three years of his Kings tenure, but this past season, his production dropped.

Monk averaged 12.5 points and 3.0 assists in 22.0 minutes per game this season, with his numbers dropping across the board from the past two seasons, besides an efficient 39.5% clip from three-point range.

Monk's spot in this Kings rotation is certainly not as secure as it once was, and his future with the franchise will ultimately be decided by how valuable he is on the trade market. Unfortunately, they will likely struggle to find a trade suitor, with his archetype becoming less valuable in the modern NBA.

The sixth man is owed $20.2 million next season, with a $21.6 million player option the following year. Not many teams are likely to take a chance on a $41.8 million backup guard, but the Kings will certainly try to shop him this summer.

Devin Carter

Apr 10, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Devin Carter (22) looks on after making a three point basket against the Golden State Warriors during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Similar to Monk, there was some chatter about the Kings shopping Devin Carter around February's trade deadline, but the 24-year-old guard's future in Sacramento has seemingly gotten brighter since then. Unlike Monk, Carter could hold a solid spot in the Kings' rotation moving forward, although his trade value is likely a bit higher as well.

Carter showed some promise toward the end of the season, averaging 15.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.1 steals in his last 12 games, while shooting 46.1% from the field and 37.5% from three-point range.

If he can continue to produce like that, the Kings should try to develop him as their backup point guard. However, as they expect to draft their new franchise point guard this summer, they could look to find a new home for Carter. He is owed just $5.2 million next season, with a $7.4 million team option for 2027-28.

Ideally, Carter stays in Sacramento and grows into a productive and reliable guard, but it is easy to envision the Kings moving on from him this offseason.

De'Andre Hunter

Feb 6, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward De'Andre Hunter (15) reacts after scoring during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Golden 1 Center. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The Kings traded for De'Andre Hunter at February's deadline, shipping Keon Ellis and Dennis Schroder to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the process. However, Hunter's debut season with the Kings was cut short after suffering a serious eye injury in just his second appearance.

It would be a shame if we never get a real look at Hunter with the Kings, especially as a forward duo alongside Keegan Murray, but that could be the reality. Hunter is entering the final year of his contract, worth $24.9 million, and he could be a valuable trade piece if the Kings look to shop him.

At 28 years old, Hunter's future in Sacramento could go either way, although it would be surprising if the Kings did not at least look to trade him this summer. At the right price, they could part with their newest addition after just two games, but it seems more likely that he will stay in Sacramento, at least until next February's trade deadline.

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