Top Three Draft Targets If Kings Trade for Another First-Round Pick

The Sacramento Kings already hold the No. 7 pick in the upcoming 2026 NBA Draft, in which they are expected to select their franchise point guard. With Darius Acuff and Kingston Flemings getting most of the attention as Sacramento's preferred targets, it is clear that they will come out on June 23 with their point guard position in a much better spot than before.

However, they could have the opportunity to address other positional needs on draft night. A recent report from The Stein Line's Jake Fischer has made it clear that the Kings are trying to trade for another top-20 pick in this year's draft.

"There have been multiple reports this week about Sacramento and Charlotte discussing Domantas Sabonis trade frameworks, but sources say those conversations were preliminary in nature and reflective of the Kings' desire to acquire the Hornets' No. 14 or No. 18 pick. Sources say Charlotte, though, is not currently willing to surrender either pick," Fischer reported.

"I'm told that the Kings also have interest in Toronto's No. 19 selection, but it is unclear whether the Raptors, who showed trade interest in Sabonis before the league's in-season trade deadline in February, will do so again."

As the Kings reportedly look to flip three-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis for a top-20 pick, the Kings likely have a few prospects they love in that range. Here are the top three prospects they should especially be targeting if they trade for a pick in the 14-20 range.

Morez Johnson Jr.

6'9" | Forward/Center | 20 | Michigan

Michigan head coach Dusty May speaks with Michigan forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) in the first half of their Final Four game against Arizona at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Morez Johnson Jr. broke out as a star sophomore on the reigning champion Michigan Wolverines, and his draft stock has continued to rise since the season ended. Johnson is one of the best frontcourt defenders in this draft class and would be a snug fit in Sacramento's lineup as they search for defensive improvements.

Johnson has an NBA-ready build with the right tools to be a starting power forward at the next level, even though he has some questions offensively. Still, though, with his athleticism, size, mobility, and natural defensive tendencies, Johnson is an obvious target for any team looking for frontcourt help.

The 20-year-old would make an immediate impact on both ends of the court for Sacramento as a high-energy big man, and would be a dream come true to slot between Keegan Murray and Maxime Raynaud in the Kings' lineup.

Allen Graves

6'8" | Forward | 19 | Santa Clara

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Santa Clara Broncos forward Allen Graves (22) reacts after making a basket against the Kentucky Wildcats during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Not every prospect projects to be an All-Star, and while that is where Allen Graves lands, he is still expected to be a top 20 pick on June 23. Despite being a sixth man for the Santa Clara Broncos as a redshirt freshman, Graves is a do-it-all forward who many NBA teams likely have their eyes on.

If the Kings go with a star-minded guard like Darius Acuff at No. 7, Graves would be a great complementary piece to select after. Graves is a winning player who makes the right play on both sides of the ball, making an impact in nearly every aspect of the game.

There are reasons to be bearish about a prospect who did not start for his mid-major program, but the Kings will not see actual improvements on either end of the floor unless they add a player like Graves into the mix.

Dailyn Swain

6'7" | Wing | 20 | Texas

Jan 21, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain (3) celebrates after center Matas Vokietaitis (8) scores a basket during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Pivoting away from defensive-minded role players, the Kings could have Texas Longhorns wing Dailyn Swain on their radar. With NBA-ready length and quickness, he could still grow into an impressive defender, but his offensive game is much more intriguing.

Swain is one of the best in this draft class when attacking the rim. He is typically smart about his shot selection, shooting 54.2% from the field and 60.3% from inside the arc, but would be a much bigger threat with a consistent three-point shot (34.4% on 2.6 attempts per game).

Swain's potential two-way versatility should be enticing for a handful of teams in this range, but even at his worst, he would be a reliable scoring wing with length and above-average rebounding.

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