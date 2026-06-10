Grading the Reported Framework for Kings-Hornets Trade

Could the Sacramento Kings be nearing a trade that parts ways with three-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis? Since the memorable 2022-23 "Beam Team," the Kings franchise has changed a ton, but Sabonis is one of the only pillars still standing. However, as trade rumors heat up, the reality is setting in that he will likely be gone this offseason as well.

The Charlotte Hornets have emerged as the top trade suitor for Sabonis, as the two sides have reportedly engaged in trade talks surrounding the star center. NBA insider Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reports that the Kings and Hornets have discussed a trade with the following framework:

"The Sacramento Kings and Charlotte Hornets had exploratory trade talks surrounding Domantas Sabonis, league sources told HoopsHype. One framework loosely kicked around included Charlotte’s Miles Bridges, Josh Green, and a potential first-round draft pick going to Sacramento in exchange for Sabonis, sources said," Scotto reported.

"Charlotte has two first-round selections in the upcoming draft, including the 14th and 18th picks. However, Charlotte has been resistant to including one of those first-round picks thus far in a trade package involving Sabonis."

Since the Hornets hold picks Nos. 14 and 18 in this year's draft, the Kings would likely try to pry one of those from Charlotte, although the Hornets are reportedly hesitant to trade either.

Grading the potential trade

Jan 6, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) reacts after making a three point shot against the Miami Heat during overtime at Golden 1 Center. | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Let's say that the Kings are able to get the No. 18 pick in this year's draft from the Hornets in this trade, along with Bridges and Green. If that is the case, this would be a great trade for the Kings.

Not only do the additions of Bridges and Green give the Kings immediate wing depth, but it is a huge money-saving move. Bridges ($22.8M) and Green ($14.7M) are both on expiring contracts, and adding another first-round rookie to Sacramento's young core would be huge.

A trade framework involving Miles Bridges, Josh Green, and a first-round pick for Domantas Sabonis has been discussed, per @MikeAScotto



“The Sacramento Kings and Charlotte Hornets had exploratory trade talks surrounding Domantas Sabonis, league sources told HoopsHype. One… pic.twitter.com/PkTRcDRyMh — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 10, 2026

The Kings are already set to land their next franchise point guard with the No. 7 pick, and adding a more defensive-minded forward with the No. 18 pick would completely reinvent Sacramento's future. Let's say that the Kings have a new young core of Maxime Raynaud (23), Nique Clifford (24), Dylan Cardwell (24), Keegan Murray (25), Devin Carter (24), Darius Acuff (19), and Morez Johnson (19). That revamped group completely changes the trajectory of this franchise.

If the Kings can dump Sabonis for a first-rounder pick in this year's draft, while bringing in two expiring contracts, they would be much better set up for the future. Some fans will likely want the Kings to get more out of Sabonis, but realistically, they will not get much more than this out of him.

Kings trade grade: A-

As for the Hornets, this might be their most cost-friendly move to make the most of their current core. After barely missing out on the 2026 playoffs, they could be ready to make a low-risk, high-reward move like this one. Sure, giving up Bridges and Green hurts their depth, but it is to bring in one of the most proven centers in the NBA.

The Hornets are likely desperate to add frontcourt help this offseason, and Sabonis is one of the best interior presences offensively, a high-level playmaker, and arguably the NBA's best rebounder.

DOMANTAS SABONIS FOR THE WIN 🚨



He hits the game-winner with 5.2 remaining for Sacramento! pic.twitter.com/TLEjmshCDe — NBA (@NBA) October 25, 2025

Coming off a season plagued by injuries, Sabonis's trade value has certainly dropped, but he is still a high-impact player with the potential to play at an All-Star level when healthy. Before this injury-filled season, Sabonis has been one of the most consistent players in the league over the past six years, and he is expected to return to that form in 2026-27.

With the Hornets hesitant to give up either of their first-round picks this year, they are likely trying to continue to build up their young core, but acquiring a star-caliber center in Sabonis could be their best move.

Hornets trade grade: B+

There will be plenty of fans on both sides who would decline to this deal, but it is a pretty balanced framework. There is no telling what the actual conversations in the front offices have been like, but this is a great start to get a deal done. We should expect these to be the final weeks of Sabonis as a King.

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