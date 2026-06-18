Kings Get Promising Update on Precious Achiuwa's Free Agency

While all eyes are on the 2026 NBA Draft for the Sacramento Kings, they have an underrated free agency cycle ahead of them as well. Sure, they will not have the money to go fishing in free agency, but they will have just enough flexibility to retain one of their key pieces from the 2025-26 season.

Precious Achiuwa, who signed with the Kings on a one-year, veteran minimum deal a couple of weeks into last season, is now set to hit the open market. There has been some doubt that the Kings would be able to afford him in free agency, given how well he performed in Sacramento, but there is some newfound optimism that he could be staying put.

Kings insider James Ham reported on ESPN 1320 Sacramento that the Kings are expected to re-sign Achiuwa this offseason.

"The word I'm hearing is that it's very, very likely that Precious Achiuwa will be back next season," Ham said. "The sources I'm hearing, there's a very good chance that things are gonna move well with Precious and that he'll be back next year."

"The word I'm hearing is it's very very likely that Precious Achiuwa will be back next season." @James_HamNBA on Precious Achiuwa and the Kings⬇️ pic.twitter.com/SmcrjdYJYT — ESPN 1320 Sacramento (@ESPN1320) June 17, 2026

Achiuwa got through the entire 2025 free agency cycle without getting picked up, until the Kings were finally the team to give him a chance in early November. In 73 appearances with the Kings last season, he averaged 10.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.6 stocks per game, while shooting 52.8% from the field.

Achiuwa was obviously impactful on the boards and as an overall offensive contributor, but the Kings especially need more hard-nosed defenders like him on their roster. If they have the chance to re-sign him this offseason, it seems like a no-brainer decision.

What will it cost?

It would be surprising to see Achiuwa sign another veteran minimum contract, and while it would be great for the Kings if he were willing to, they still have ways to afford him in other ways. Ham believes that the most likely way for Achiuwa to return to Sacramento is for the team to use its bi-annual exception, which would likely be a deal worth around $10-11 million over two years.

READ: Kings' Precious Achiuwa Free Agency Preview: Setting Expectations

Achiuwa is the exact player the Kings should want on their roster, and it is even better than the 26-year-old still fits in their new timeline. The Kings could even sign Achiuwa using a portion of their mid-level exception, which could be a contract lasting up to four years. Of course, the cheaper the better for the Kings, but keeping Achiuwa as a long-term piece should be a priority.

Granted, the Kings could ultimately move on from Domantas Sabonis, but if they have a frontcourt group of the three-time All-Star, Achiuwa, Maxime Raynaud, and Dylan Cardwell, they would be in a great spot moving forward. With wings Keegan Murray and De'Andre Hunter, and whatever point guard they draft with the seventh pick on June 23, this Kings team could be solid next season.

Bringing back Achiuwa, at the right price, should undoubtedly be at the top of Sacramento's priority list this offseason, and luckily, it seems like things are trending in the right direction.

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