Two Kings Players Who Might Lose Minutes to Ben Simmons

The Sacramento Kings might have made their final signing of the 2026 offseason on Friday morning by reportedly bringing in three-time All-Star Ben Simmons on a one-year deal worth $3.5 million. The former first-overall pick fills obvious needs for the Kings' revamped lineup as a backup point guard and a lengthy, defensive-minded depth piece, but how does he fit into the rotation?

The Kings were openly searching for a veteran point guard to have behind rookie Darius Acuff Jr., but their other rumored options likely would not have actually cracked the rotation. Simmons, on the other hand, presents enough upside to give him some opportunities. In fact, we could see him steal some minutes from players who were previously expected to be in the rotation.

Here's a look at the two most notable players who could ultimately lose minutes to Simmons if he cements his spot in the rotation.

Emanuel Sharp

Mar 7, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Houston Cougars guard Emanuel Sharp (21) shoots a free throw during the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Gallagher-Iba Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As much as we want to see second-round rookie Emanuel Sharp get some minutes this season, the Simmons signing gives him an uphill battle. It was already hard to imagine Sharp immediately getting backup guard minutes ahead of Malik Monk and Nique Clifford, and now with Simmons in the mix, he might get flushed out entirely.

Granted, Sharp will have to earn his minutes regardless, but his 3-and-D playstyle seems to be a perfect fit for the Kings. Ideally, Sharp eventually finds his way into the rotation, especially as the Kings focus on their young guys, but he will likely have to wait a bit longer than expected.

Sharp was believed to be an obvious candidate to enter the rotation because of his defensive tenacity, but Simmons is also a high-level defender with more length and athleticism. Sure, Sharp's three-point shot is valuable in this conversation, but it will still be hard to find minutes ahead of the Kings' new-look backup guard trio.

Alex Karaban

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies forward Alex Karaban (11) in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unfortunately, two of Sacramento's three rookies could fall victim to the addition of Simmons. The Kings' 30th overall pick, Alex Karaban, might struggle to find minutes in this new-look Kings rotation now.

Simmons will likely be in this season's rotation, and whether he plays more point guard or forward, Karaban will likely slide out of a ten-man rotation. The Kings' most likely bench unit right now is Simmons, Monk, Clifford, Precious Achiuwa, and Maxime Raynaud. That pushes Sharp, Karaban, and Dylan Cardwell, three of Sacramento's most promising young guys, out of the lineup.

Luckily, Karaban can make an impact in limited opportunities. Sure, he brings value as a three-point shooter and overall "glue guy," but his most important traits are his leadership, basketball IQ, and coach-like intangibles. Even with a limited on-court role, Karaban was drafted because he has such high character and raises the ceiling of the Kings' locker room.

Is this an issue?

Apr 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Kings signing Simmons is a very low-risk, high-reward move. The former All-Star and All-Defensive point guard fills multiple holes in Sacramento's lineup, while signing for a veteran minimum and giving more attention to this struggling franchise.

However, if the 30-year-old is stealing minutes from Kings rookies, it could be an issue. Simmons does not play a role in Sacramento's long-term plan. It would be shocking if he is still a King past the 2026-27 season. Guys like Sharp and Karaban, on the other hand, are vital pieces of Sacramento's future.

It feels silly for the Kings to play Simmons over Sharp or Karaban in a rebuilding year, but if they actually want to try to win some games and make some noise at the bottom of the Western Conference, then keeping Simmons in the rotation is the way to go. Doug Christie will have his hands full this season with 13 guys he likely wants to fit into the rotation, so we will have to wait to see what happens.

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