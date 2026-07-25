Can Daeqwon Plowden Crack the Kings Crowded Rotation?

As we inch closer to the 2026-27 NBA season, the Sacramento Kings roster is starting to take shape. After drafting the trio of Darius Acuff Jr, Alex Karaban, and Emanuel Sharp, the Kings brought in three players who can jump right into the rotation. And with Zach LaVine and Domantas Sabonis still on the roster, the starting lineup looks set with Acuff, LaVine, De'Andre Hunter, Keegan Murray, and Sabonis.

There are a lot of question marks behind those five, but standing in the background of the Kings rotation is Daeqwon Plowden, who impressed the Kings enough last year on a two-way deal to earn a standard two-year, $5.1 million contract to return to Sacramento.

Sources: The Sacramento Kings are signing Daeqwon Plowden to a 2-year, $5.1 million deal. After two-way deals with the Warriors, Hawks, and Kings, Plowden gets a standard NBA deal after averaging 10.8 points last season. Agent Drew Kelso of @OneMotiveSports will finalize the deal pic.twitter.com/uUBLHmigRU — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) July 2, 2026

Doug Christie's Favorite?

Plowden certainly didn't have an easy path to the rotation last year, but that didn't stop him from getting into 32 games for the Kings on his two-way deal. He even slotted into the starting spot down the stretch of season, starting seven games.

The 27-year-old averaged 10.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.3 assists on 43.0% shooting from the field and 33.3% from three. The numbers don't jump off the page, but Plowden did a little bit of everything for the Kings.

He brought energy and defense and fit right in as a low-usage role player, which is the exact type of player the Kigns should look to surround Acuff with as they build the roster around him. And more importantly, he shot 5.8 threes per contest. That doesn't seem like a lot, but for a Kings team that took the fewest threes in the league last season, his shooting volume stood out like a sore thumb on a team reluctant to shoot from deep.

Apr 12, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Daeqwon Plowden (29) drives to the basket during the second half against Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson (00) at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It also appeared that he was one of Doug Christie's go-to players down the stretch. Whenever a veteran like Malik Monk would sit, it would be Plowden who got the call to enter the rotation, or even the starting lineup, ahead of Devin Carter or others.

That could speak more to the Kings' thoughts on Carter, who has since been traded to the Atlanta Hawks, but regardless, it's a good sign for Plowden. The Kings are still trying to establish a culture and identity, and Plowden's style fits into that like a glove.

Players Ahead of Him

While Plowden had a hard road ahead of him last season with the Kings glut of guards, his path to the rotation might actually be more difficult this year. Last season, the Kings didn't have as many guards who factored into their future as they do after drafting Acuff and Sharp.

It should help, though, that even though he's listed at 6-foot-4, Plowden plays bigger and can slot into the small forward position. According to Basketball Reference , 46% of Plowden's minutes last year came as the three for the Kings. With DeMar DeRozan's departure this offseason, that's the position with the biggest opening that Plowden could take advantage of.

Unfortunately for him, Plowden will also be competing with Hunter, Murray, and even Precious Achiuwa now that the Kings have one of their largest front courts in recent memory. So not only does Plowden have to jump a number of guards in front of him, but also wings that are bigger and taller than him.

If the Kings can move off LaVine at any point in the season, or even Sabonis with forwards that can slot into the power forward spot, Plowden's path could open up with time. That feels like the most likely scenario to start the season, but it's hard to say anything definitive about this Kings team as they continue their rebuild. It's going to be difficult, but Plowden should have a chance at some point this season. Now we just have to wait to see what he does with the opportunity.

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