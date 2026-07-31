Zach LaVine's Spot on Kings Is Not as Guaranteed as Expected

The Sacramento Kings' offseason started with two-time All-Star Zach LaVine opting into his $49 million player option for the 2026-27 season, keeping him in Sacramento for the time being. Granted, the Kings could still be exploring trade options, but LaVine's value is down the drain, and they are likely better off just keeping him until things change.

While LaVine is expected to stay in Sacramento for now, that does not mean his spot in the lineup is guaranteed. Sure, he will likely be an opening-night starter, but Kings insider James Ham does not think the franchise is promising him anything.

"The Kings haven't promised him any minutes," Ham said. "They haven't promised him a starting job. They haven't promised him X amount of minutes per game. They've been honest with him and said, 'Hey look, all bets are off if you opt in. So if you're gonna do that, that's on you. ... We understand you're making a business decision to accept $49 million. We also, as a franchise, have to make a business decision in regards of you and what we're gonna do with our shooting guard position for the next five years, and that does not include you.'"

Zach LaVine NOT PROMISED Any Role on the Sacramento Kings https://t.co/4xwdUeYKHy — ESPN 1320 Sacramento (@ESPN1320) July 30, 2026

LaVine, 31, has the potential to help the Kings exceed expectations next season due to his high-level offensive skill set and elite three-point shot, but overall, there is no evidence that he can be a winning player. The former All-Star struggles on defense, showed a lack of effort last season, and ultimately hurt the team more than anything.

It would not be surprising if the Kings bench LaVine in favor of their young guys, because there is no benefit to keeping him in the lineup if he cannot actually help the team, despite his price tag. However, there is also no benefit to simply keeping him on the sideline. Is there a way for the Kings to still part with LaVine?

A potential buyout

Feb 4, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) during a free throw in the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Golden 1 Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While there have been no signs of the Kings actually buying out LaVine or finding a trade partner for him, it remains a possibility. And if it were to happen, Ham believes now is the time.

"When Zach LaVine accepted that $49 million, he accepted the reality that he's nearly untradeable, and that any trade that would happen should happen now. If he's going to get bought out, it should happen now, because after this, it's not advantageous for anybody," Ham said.

Sure, the Kings would love to get rid of LaVine, but wasting money on a buyout does not seem like the wisest decision. They are already throwing away $10 million by waiving DeMar DeRozan, and it would be a smarter financial move to simply wait out LaVine's contract, unless they can find a trade suitor.

"If I were Scott Perry, I would have already had discussions with LaVine about a potential buyout," Ham said. "... But that is not But that is not something that the Kings, at least to my knowledge at this point, have done. They have not got close to closing the deal on a potential buyout. Whether he gets bought out or not, I have no idea."

“If I were Scott Perry, I would have already had discussions with Zach LaVine about a potential buyout…But that is not something that the Kings, at least to my knowledge at this point, have done. They have not got close to closing the deal on a potential buyout.” - @James_HamNBA https://t.co/JuMJWjuMgZ pic.twitter.com/hTqhGUKZtU — Dru (@dru_star) July 31, 2026

We certainly should not expect the Kings to buy out or trade LaVine before the season starts, as it feels like the only way he gets dealt at any point before his contract expires is in a potential move at the trade deadline. At the deadline, he could be a semi-valuable asset due to his expiring contract, but that does not mean the Kings will have any luck in trade talks.

LaVine will likely start the season with the Kings, but whether he finishes the season in Sacramento remains the bigger question. Until then, though, we could even see the two-time All-Star struggle to keep his spot in the Kings' rotation.

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