What's Next for Kings After Waiving Guard Isaiah Stevens

After a quiet few weeks since Summer League, the Sacramento Kings made a move on the back end of their roster today, waiving two-way guard Isaiah Stevens after one year together.

The Sacramento Kings have waived two-way guard Isaiah Stevens, league sources told @hoopshype. Stevens averaged 14.5 points on 47% shooting, 8.6 assists, and 3.4 rebounds for the Stockton Kings in the G League last season. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) July 27, 2026

Stevens played in 20 games for the Stockton Kings last year, but only made three appearances with the main team throughout the season. Stevens impressed during Summer League last year and was rightfully given a two-way contract for his strong play, but it was always going to be a difficult path to an opportunity with the glut of guards on the Kings' roster.

And the same would have been true this season, as well. After drafting both Darius Acuff Jr. and Emanuel Sharp, the Kings have two young guards who appear to be the future of the franchise. Throw in Malik Monk, who remains on the roster, Nique Clifford, who can play some point guard, and even fellow two-way player Adam Flagler, and it was sure to be more of the same for Stevens this season.

While it's a tough blow for Stevens, as he continues to search for a landing spot in the NBA, it gives the Kings more flexibility to fill out the back end of their roster with another two-way contract up for grabs.

Another Familiar Face?

Jan 31, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Louisiana State Tigers forward Marquel Sutton (10) dunks against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Sacramento Kings may already have their sights set on someone for that final two-way spot, which would make sense as to why they chose to move off Stevens.

Sutton had a relatively quiet Las Vegas Summer League, but he impressed early during the California Classic. The undrafted free agent averaged 14 points and 6.3 rebounds across the three games and quickly turned heads seemingly.

Sutton is a lengthy wing, standing at 6-foot-9 and gives the Kings an archetype of player that every team is trying to collect. He has size, he has athleticism, and he's young. There's been no news yet on what the Kings plans will be with the new roster spot, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Kings take a shot on a young wing with potential compared to an older guard in Stevens.

Two-Way Magic?

So far in his tenure as Kings General Manager, Scott Perry has shown some magic with his two-way contracts. Dylan Cardwell excelled on his two-way deal last season and earned a full-time NBA contract. And somehow, Perry was able to get Jonathan Mogbo on a two-way deal this offseason. Mogbo already looks like he deserves a bigger deal after Summer League, and it's a wonder how they were able to convince him to play for less.

But the Kings are quietly putting a reputation together as a team that can offer great opportunity to their two-way players. Along with Cardwell getting a standard NBA contract last season, fellow two-way player Daeqwon Plowden was rewarded for his strong play with a two-year deal this offseason.

Throw in the past success of Keon Ellis and Isaac Jones, and the Kings have had a handful of two-way successes in the recent past. That could attract a high-level prospect still on the free agent market to choose the Kings, even if it doesn't end up being Sutton.

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