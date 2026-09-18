What We Learned From the Kings' Offseason, and What Comes Next

The Sacramento Kings enter the 2026-27 season with more questions than answers still, but it's quietly been a busy offseason for Scott Perry and the rest of the front office. Between the draft and throwing out some darts at Ben Simmons and Elfrid Payton, the Kings roster is getting at least a minor overhaul compared to last season's 22-win squad.

Gone are DeMar DeRozan and Russell Westbrook, and while Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and Malik Monk are all still with the team, none seem to be part of the Kings' plans for the future. Sacramento could easily have given it one more shot to build around Sabonis, but this offseason has made it clear that Perry wants a fresh start with his own choice of stars.

Leading the way is Darius Acuff Jr, but Perry has also brought in a complement of role players to help the talented rookie, with the main focus seeming to be three-point shooting, defense, and playmaking.

What We Learned

Mar 21, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) drives against High Point Panthers forward Cam'ron Fletcher (11) in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Kings are clearly putting an emphasis on three-point shooting for the upcoming season. The three rookies, Acuff, Karaban, and Sharp, can all shoot at high volume and will be key to helping get Sacramento back to a modern offense . And hopefully Keegan Murray can return to his rookie year form and get his three-point percentage back up to the high 30's or low 40's.

And even though not everyone the Kings brought in is a knock down shooter, they all have at least one trait that the Kings desperately need: length and athleticism (maybe not Payton, but you get the point).

The Kings have been one of the most undersized teams in the league for years, but Perry has finally put a premium on bringing in bigger players who can help solve that issue. Ben Simmons leads the charge as a point forward, but Precious Achiuwa, Jonathan Mogbo, and De'Andre Hunter all make up an intriguing frontcourt heading into the year that has more wing depth than many Kings fans likely even thought was allowed.

Sacramento has a long way to go, but the type of roster Perry is trying to put together is clear. There may be some holdovers from the previous front office, but sooner rather than later, this team is going to resemble Perry's vision, and this offseason was a huge step in that direction.

What Comes Next

Nov 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis (11) reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now comes the hardest part. Waiting to see what comes next. The Kings still have so many questions to answer, and arguably too many players who have a shot to contribute to actually give meaningful minutes.

The biggest domino to fall will be what happens with the trio of veterans in Sabonis, LaVine, and Monk. LaVine will be gone following the year, at the very latest, but Sabonis and Monk each have two years left on their deals. The trade deadline could get very interesting for the Kings, especially if any of the veterans play at or near their All-Star levels.

The unfortunate news for Kings fans is that the biggest ticket item is looking like it's going to be next offseason. That's great if it means the Kings get a chance to bring in an All-NBA talent in Jalen Duren, but that's a long time to wait, especially after a disappointing 22-win season.

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