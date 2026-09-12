Two Reasons the Kings Should Stay Optimistic About 2026-27 Season

The Sacramento Kings have avoided any major roster shake-ups this offseason, with star veterans Zach LaVine and Domantas Sabonis staying put for now, but they have done enough to stay optimistic about the upcoming 2026-27 season.

Their most notable moves this offseason have included waiving DeMar DeRozan, signing Ben Simmons, re-signing Precious Achiuwa, and drafting Darius Acuff Jr., Alex Karaban, and Emanuel Sharp. Again, nothing major, but the Kings should be excited about the new NBA season for these two reasons in particular.

The new rookie trio

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the seventh pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Arkansas guard Darius Acuff Jr. after he was selected by the Sacramento Kings at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, the Kings had an exciting rookie class of Nique Clifford, Maxime Raynaud, and Dylan Cardwell. This season, they will have those three entering their sophomore seasons, but joined by a new, even more exciting rookie trio.

Acuff Jr., the seventh-overall pick, has high expectations as the Kings' new franchise point guard, but seems up for the challenge. While we should be patient with the 19-year-old, the Kings could see him make a big impact from day one. He has an NBA-ready offensive game with elite scoring and playmaking, and the franchise should be very optimistic about the talented rookie.

Karaban, the 29th-overall pick, might not make a similar impact as Acuff Jr., but as a high-character leader with more championship experience than the rest of this Sacramento team, it is clear why Doug Christie and Scott Perry wanted him.

Sharp, the 45th-overall pick, might've been the steal of the draft. Sharp is a clear 3-and-D difference-maker at the NBA level and, long-term, could even be Sacramento's starting shooting guard next to Acuff.

Veterans needing to prove themselves

Mar 31, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Kings have made it clear they are ready to move on from their veterans, they should be optimistic that they can bounce back this season and help the Kings stay competitive. Sure, the focus is on the new-look young core, but if the Kings want to win games, they will need to lean on their stars.

LaVine is in a contract year, and if he wants to earn another lucrative contract, he will certainly need to prove why he is worth one this season. LaVine has been considered one of the most overpaid players in the league, and now is his chance to prove the doubters wrong.

Sabonis played just 19 games last season, and now his name only comes up when it involves trade or contract rumors. When healthy, Sabonis is one of the league's best and most consistent big men. While the Kings will likely look to trade him, his health is the team's biggest x-factor, and his presence alone raises the team's floor significantly.

Now, Ben Simmons joins this mix. The former first-overall pick is already being criticized after signing with the Kings, but he will have the perfect opportunity in Sacramento to prove everyone wrong and bounce back into stardom. There is hope that the former three-time All-Star can return to All-Star form after a year out of the NBA, and if he does, the Kings could surprise a lot of people.

This mix of veterans with a chip on their shoulders and young guys with the future of the franchise on their backs could lead to a surprisingly successful season for the Kings.

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