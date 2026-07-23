Where Kings Stand With Mario Hezonja in Potential NBA Return

Former fifth-overall pick Mario Hezonja has been out of the NBA since the 2019-20 season, but he is reportedly looking to make his way back to the league, per The Stein Line's Marc Stein. Naturally, the Sacramento Kings are viewed as a potential landing spot.

Kings GM Scott Perry was part of the Orlando Magic's front office when they drafted Hezonja in 2015, and played a significant role in him signing with the New York Knicks in 2018. Granted, Perry has built relationships with plenty of players through his several years in NBA front offices, but it would make sense for him to consider bringing in a familiar face.

However, the Kings are not as connected to Hezonja as some fans seem to believe. Sactown Sports 1140's Matt George reported that he has not heard any noise from the Kings about Hezonja.

"I can tell you that I've poked around about this, and from what I can gather, the Sacramento Kings don't necessarily have Mario Hezonja on their radar at this point," George said. "Doesn't mean things can't change, but from what I've checked in on, I do not believe there is any connection between the Sacramento Kings and Mario Hezonja at this time."

"I poked around about this, and from what I can gather, the Sacramento Kings don't necessarily have Mario Hezonja on their radar at this point."@MattGeorgeSAC shares his intel on the Mario Hezonja-Kings rumors ⬇️https://t.co/X2dd3w88v2 pic.twitter.com/oW2mZGEOIO — Sactown Sports 1140 (@Sactown1140) July 22, 2026

For a Kings' fanbase that has been begging for the franchise to add wing depth for the past several years, it is natural to anticipate the front office eyeing a player like Hezonja. However, it is not the end of the world to pass on the chance to sign him.

Why the Kings should pass on Hezonja

Hezonja, 31, has played for Real Madrid since the 2022-23 season, and the Croatian forward has made a significant impact for the EuroLeague and Liga ACB team. Last season in Liga ACB action, he averaged 17.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game, while shooting 46.5% from the field and 36.6% from beyond the arc.

Obviously, Hezonja is an effective offensive talent who had some NBA flashes with the Magic and Knicks. However, there is just no guarantee that he can be an impactful NBA player at this stage.

Apr 3, 2019; Orlando, FL, USA; New York Knicks forward Mario Hezonja (8) drives between Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon (00) and center Nikola Vucevic (left) during the first quarter at Amway Center. | USA TODAY Sports

Hezonja's three-point shot has been streaky for most of his career, and he would likely be a negative defender for a Kings team that already struggles on that side of the ball. His length and athleticism at the forward spot are obviously intriguing, especially mixed with a nice offensive skill set, but there is just no real reason for the Kings to bring in a 31-year-old forward who might have lost his NBA touch.

Scott Perry has made it clear that he is not letting his relationships with players get in the way of what is best for the team, as we have seen with his decision to waive DeMar DeRozan and let Russell Westbrook walk in free agency. The Kings need more young playmakers, and while it would be great to add another forward to the mix, Hezonja is likely not the answer for any of their problems.

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