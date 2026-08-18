Where Kings Stars Zach LaVine, Domantas Sabonis Rank in NBA 2K27 Ratings

While NBA 2K ratings do not always seem like the most accurate way to determine how good a player is, it has become a noteworthy system. Every summer and throughout the season, player ratings are updated, and it is always intriguing to see how the rating-makers value different players heading into the new season.

As for the Sacramento Kings, they are surprisingly not the lowest-rated team in this year's game, earning an 81 as a team, which is tied for the fourth-worst. Of course, for a rebuilding team, we cannot expect too much, but the Kings still have a couple of veteran stars to hang their hats on. There is no reason why Domantas Sabonis and Zach LaVine shouldn't be the Kings' best players this season, and that feeling shows in the new 2K27 ratings.

Domantas Sabonis: 85

Jan 16, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards at Golden 1 Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The highest-rated King, to minimal surprise, is Domantas Sabonis. The two-time All-Star should undoubtedly be Sacramento's best player this season, as long as he can stay healthy. While this 85 is his lowest rating since the 2020-21 season, before he joined the Kings, he is still one of the highest-rated centers.

Sabonis's 85 rating is tied for the 44th-highest in the game and slots him as the league's seventh-best center. Notably, he is rated the same as stars like Zion Williamson, Jalen Duren, Jalen Williams, Jarrett Allen, and Jimmy Butler, and is even rated ahead of De'Aaron Fox, Rudy Gobert, and Ja Morant, all with an 84.

Top 💯: 60-51



Who's making the biggest leap this year? pic.twitter.com/m0d6NnWT3M — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 11, 2026

Coming off an injury-plagued 2025-26 campaign, in which he appeared in just 19 games for the Kings, it is no surprise to see his rating drop. However, this is a scenario where we should see his rating increase throughout the season as he regains his footing. Sabonis is one of the league's most consistently dominant big men. When he starts stringing together triple-doubles and regains his rebound title, he will secure his spot among the league's best centers once again.

Zach LaVine: 82

Feb 1, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) looks on during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Zach LaVine is the only other King ranked in the top 100, earning an 82 overall in the new game. The two-time All-Star has been one of the league's most disrespected stars over the past few years, and while he is not necessarily the game-changing player he might've been at one point, he is still a premier three-point threat and high-volume scorer.

This 82 rating puts him tied as the 78th-best player in the league. He notably has the same rating as Paul George, Josh Hart, RJ Barrett, and Immanuel Quickley, but sits below DeMar DeRozan (83) and De'Aaron Fox.

The NBA 2K27 Top 100 continues 😤



Who’s standing out in the 90–81 range? pic.twitter.com/BOP4XTpCxh — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 11, 2026

Similar to Sabonis, LaVine should be in for a bounce-back year. While there has been some talk about the Kings not guaranteeing LaVine a starting spot or significant minutes, there are some reasons to be intrigued by the new-look backcourt of him and Darius Acuff Jr. LaVine is in a contract year, and as long as he can stay healthy, we should see him improve this season.

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