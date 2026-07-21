Why Keeping Zach LaVine Isn't the Disaster Kings Fans Expect

The Sacramento Kings were stuck in a tough situation this offseason, as two-time All-Star Zach LaVine had a $49 million decision to make, and the franchise had no say in the matter. LaVine opted into a pricey player option for the 2026-27 season, despite the Kings obviously wishing he would've declined, but it really is not the end of the world for Sacramento.

Sure, paying LaVine $49 million is far from ideal, but there was far too much commotion about how much it hurts the Kings. Really, they'll barely feel a pinch from LaVine's decision.

Goodbye in 2027

Feb 1, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) looks on during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For starters, LaVine will be gone in less than a year. Of course, the Kings would've loved to get rid of LaVine's contract this offseason, but it was simply out of their hands. There was no way LaVine would turn down a near-$50 million guarantee, and he has such minimal trade value that that scenario was out of the question.

LaVine will play just one more season in Sacramento, and possibly even less if he improves his value enough to be a trade candidate at February's deadline on an expiring contract.

The Kings made the initial mistake of acquiring LaVine when he still had three years left on his deal, especially since he was viewed as one of the NBA's worst contracts at the time. But he is now an expiring asset, even though he tied their hands by opting into his player option for the 2026-27 campaign.

Ducking the luxury tax

Kings post DeMar DeRozan



Includes his $10M salary for 2026-27



Sacramento is $1.8M above the luxury tax



They have $3.85M in unlikely bonuses counting against the apron pic.twitter.com/6tIhzFUnRg — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 6, 2026

By waiving DeMar DeRozan and assuming the franchise opts to stretch his remaining $10 million salary over the next three years, they should be able to duck below the luxury tax line.

Even with LaVine being paid $49 million next season, the Kings are dodging any significant financial troubles. Sure, they still have overpaid veterans on the roster, with LaVine, Domantas Sabonis, De'Andre Hunter, and Malik Monk making a total of $139.5 million next season, but they could be in a much worse position.

Especially considering that once LaVine's contract expires in 2027 and Sabonis is on an expiring deal, the Kings will have plenty of cap space to use to better piece together a new-look roster that fits their revamped young core.

Better on-court production without DeRozan

Mar 1, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Sacramento Kings forward DeMar DeRozan (10) talks with guard Zach LaVine (8) during a timeout against the Houston Rockets during the third quarter at Toyota Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Kings were likely ecstatic when they had the opportunity to pair two offensive stars in LaVine and DeRozan at the 2025 trade deadline. If only there were existing proof that those two struggled to coexist on a successful basketball team, though. Wait, the Kings must not have watched any Chicago Bulls games in the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons.

LaVine has been paired with DeRozan for each of the past five seasons, with the only exception coming in a 42-game span in Chicago between DeRozan agreeing to a sign-and-trade with the Kings and LaVine being traded to Sacramento.

In that DeRozan-less span, LaVine averaged 24.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game, while efficiently shooting 51.1% from the field and 44.6% from beyond the arc. That was the star-like LaVine the Kings thought they were getting, and granted, he had his flashes, but he should be much more consistently effective without DeRozan taking his touches.

All in all, keeping LaVine for another season is not the end of the world, despite some fans giving in to the nightmare that it seems to be. If Doug Christie can get LaVine to show an ounce of defensive effort, we could see the former All-Star have an improved season to end his Kings tenure in good fashion.

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