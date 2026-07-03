Kings Updated Depth Chart After Latest Free Agency Signings and Trade

The Sacramento Kings have not had too crazy an offseason yet, as we are a few days into free agency without any major moves by the franchise. However, they are making some smaller tweaks to the roster.

The Kings started things off by trading backup guard Devin Carter to the Atlanta Hawks, parting with their former 13th overall pick much sooner than fans would have hoped. They also brought back standout forward Precious Achiuwa on a two-year contract to bolster their frontcourt. Their most recent move was to re-sign two-way standout Daeqwon Plowden to a standard two-year deal.

On top of those moves, the Kings will also have two-time All-Star Zach LaVine on the roster moving forward, as he opted into his $49 million player option. Sacramento has also signed Adam Flagler and Jonathan Mogbo to two-way contracts.

With those moves in mind, here is an updated look at the Kings' depth chart. However, plenty can still change throughout the rest of the offseason.

Kings updated depth chart

PG SG SF PF C Darius Acuff Jr. Zach LaVine DeMar DeRozan Keegan Murray Domantas Sabonis Malik Monk Nique Clifford De'Andre Hunter Precious Achiuwa Maxime Raynaud Isaiah Stevens (TW) Emanuel Sharp Alex Karaban Jonathan Mogbo (TW) Dylan Cardwell Daeqwon Plowden Adam Flagler (TW)

Obviously, we can look at this, and a couple of things stand out. Let's roll through some of the strengths and weaknesses of the Kings' current depth chart and what they might still want to address to finish the offseason.

Keep in mind, the Kings are expected to either trade or waive veteran wing DeMar DeRozan. As it stands, they only have one open roster spot, but parting with DeRozan would give them an extra.

Abundance of guards

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the seventh pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Arkansas guard Darius Acuff Jr. after he was selected by the Sacramento Kings at Barclays Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fortunately, the Kings found their new franchise point guard with the seventh overall pick in this year's draft in Darius Acuff Jr., as the backcourt is certainly not an issue for them right now. The Kings have an abundance of guards, and this might be more of an issue than a strength.

Specifically, the Kings have too many off-ball guards. The team still lacks a true backup point guard, as I slotted Monk in that role for now, simply because someone will have to be their backup ball-handler. Emanuel Sharp or Nique Clifford could also fill those shoes, although Monk is likely much more comfortable with the ball in his hands.

The group of LaVine, Clifford, Sharp, and Plowden is a bit too crowded, but we will see how the team approaches that ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Where's the forward depth?

Apr 12, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Precious Achiuwa (9) drives to the basket during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Simply put, the Kings needed to re-sign Achiuwa. The 26-year-old power forward will have a legitimate case to start next season alongside Murray and Sabonis, but for now, he is likely a reserve.

With DeRozan expected to be on the move, the Kings have a forward group of Hunter, Murray, Achiuwa, and rookie Karaban. Sure, that is a solid four, but one injury will derail their entire rotation. The Kings desperately need another forward or two to fill out the roster, as that is likely their priority for the rest of free agency.

Especially once the Kings open up another roster spot and more money by parting with DeRozan, they will have a better opportunity to bring in more depth.

An impressive center trio

Mar 29, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Sacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud (42) during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barring a Sabonis trade, the one position the Kings do not need to worry about is center. Their trio of Sabonis, Raynaud, and Cardwell is arguably one of the best all-around center groups in the league, and the biggest concern will be finding viable minutes for all of them.

Raynaud and Cardwell are both coming off impressive rookie seasons, especially stepping up while Sabonis was hurt, but their role next season depends on what the Kings do with their three-time All-Star big man.

With plenty of offseason left, things are expected to change in Sacramento, but they have a surprisingly impressive roster as it stands. The Kings could certainly make some noise next season, but fans should not get their hopes up just yet.

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