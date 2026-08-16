The Most Important Kings Player in 2026-27 Might Surprise You

The Sacramento Kings have wildly low expectations for the 2026-27 season, with many projecting them to be the league's worst team, but some fans have higher hopes. Sure, the Kings have their problems, but they still have a sneakily talented roster.

Led by three-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis and two-time All-Star Zach LaVine, could the Kings be better than expected? As good as those two stars can be, though, the Kings' most important player for this season is someone else: Keegan Murray.

Why Keegan Murray is so important

Mar 10, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) warms up before the game against the New York Knicks at Golden 1 Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Murray, 25, might be the Kings' most important player this season for a few different reasons. First, his defensive versatility is one-of-a-kind on this Kings roster. As unfortunate as it might be, the Kings need Murray defensively, and they should always be a much better team when he is on the floor.

Second, if he can find his offensive rhythm again, he could be one of the most impactful two-way players in the league. Sure, he will still be far from star status, but if he can shoot 40% from three and average closer to 18-20 points per game, while being as impactful as he is defensively, he would give the Kings everything they have been asking for.

KEEGAN MURRAY KNOCKS DOWN HIS 12TH 3-POINTER OF THE NIGHT 🤯



45 PTS

12/13 3PM pic.twitter.com/xG25baI80Q — NBA (@NBA) December 17, 2023

Third, the development of Murray could heavily impact the future of the Kings' franchise. While Murray is no longer viewed as the Kings' main building block, with seventh-overall pick Darius Acuff Jr. now carrying the weight of the franchise, he could still be a centerpiece for years to come. However, if he continues to decline offensively, it will be much harder to envision that future where Murray is the focus.

Murray can use the 2026-27 season to prove his worth as a focal point of this franchise, and if he exceeds his expectations, there will be optimism oozing out of Sacramento. A duo of Acuff Jr. and Murray could save this franchise, as long as both top-ten picks can live up to their potential.

Keegan Murray's ceiling

At his best, Murray could be the star-like player the Kings need. Sure, all the attention is on Acuff Jr. as the Kings' next star, but Murray has all the tools to be an All-Star-caliber player for Sacramento.

Last season, the Kings finished last in the NBA in three-pointers made (10.3 per game), and they had the 28th-ranked defensive rating (120.3). If Murray can stay healthy and develop like the Kings want him to, he should help tremendously in both areas. Murray leading the Kings to being a competitive team could legitimately put him in the All-Star conversation.

Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray has agreed to a five-year, $140 million rookie contract extension with the franchise, Mark Bartelstein and Kyle McAlarney of @PrioritySports tell ESPN. Massive new deal for the Kings to lock in their 2022 No. 4 overall pick through 2030-31. pic.twitter.com/ga08ANk26I — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 15, 2025

The Kings already expressed their belief in Murray when they handed him a five-year, $140 million contract extension. As it stands, he is the only Kings player under contract beyond 2030, with his extension kicking in this season. He now has to prove himself even further to show he is worth the long-term commitment, and if he does not perform up to standard this season, there could be some tough conversations had.

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