Why Kings Have the Wrong Mindset in Free Agency With Veteran Rumors

The Sacramento Kings are currently sitting with just 13 players on standard contracts, meaning they must sign at least one more player before the season starts. Fortunately, they are not sitting on their hands as they search for the best option to round out their roster, but unfortunately, they might be looking in the wrong spots.

NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that the Kings are especially eyeing three veteran guards in free agency: Victor Oladipo, Cam Payne, and Elfrid Payton.

"The Kings will begin a series of veteran workouts tomorrow by hosting Cam Payne, sources say. We’ve already reported Sacramento’s interest in Victor Oladipo. Another experienced ball handler the Kings are considering, per sources, is Elfrid Payton," Fischer posted on X.

The Kings will begin a series of veteran workouts tomorrow by hosting Cam Payne, sources say. We’ve already reported Sacramento’s interest in Victor Oladipo. Another experienced ball handler the Kings are considering, per sources, is Elfrid Payton. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) August 20, 2026

The Kings are reportedly scheduled to bring in Payne for a workout on Thursday and have already done the same for Oladipo. It seems like their final decision could come down to this group of veterans, but the more we think about it, the less enticing any of these options sound.

Kings need to change their mindset

It is clear that the Kings are looking for a veteran guard to mentor their young guys, especially seventh-overall pick Darius Acuff Jr., who the franchise is relying on to help turn things around. However, we have to ask: how much do any of these guys actually help the Kings?

"Victor Oladipo is not coming in here and taking minutes away from Malik Monk. I'm sorry, he's not."@MattGeorgeSAC says the Sacramento Kings NEED to play Malik Monk consistently this season: https://t.co/t5qLONIKKI pic.twitter.com/4JEsyaR2Pz — Sactown Sports 1140 (@Sactown1140) August 17, 2026

The most exciting name of the three is Payton, who has at least proven to be a reliable playmaker in recent years. Still, though, none of these three guys would crack the Kings' rotation unless they are ravaged by injuries in their backcourt.

Really, it might be more beneficial for the Kings to search for more forward depth. The Kings' guard room is loaded as it is, while they could use some more help in the forward spots.

As it stands, the Kings' only forwards are Keegan Murray, De'Andre Hunter, Alex Karaban, Precious Achiuwa, and two-way Jonathan Mogbo. If there is just one injury to that group, the entire rotation could be derailed. Having another forward, veteran or young, to help provide depth could be what the team needs most.

When the Kings had a clear interest in bringing back Russell Westbrook before his retirement, this was a much different conversation. Westbrook was capable of being both a veteran presence and leading the Kings' bench unit. None of the previously mentioned free agents would be capable of being Sacramento's lead guard off the bench, as they are options only because of their experience.

Russell Westbrook had offers from the Kings and Wizards before choosing to retire, per @ShamsCharania



Russ wanted to 'step away from the game on his own terms' 🫡 pic.twitter.com/D9AgCVwcV2 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 12, 2026

Now, though, it is hard to gauge how much it helps to pick up a random NBA veteran off the street. Oladipo hasn't played an NBA game since the 2022-23 season. Payton hasn't played an NBA game since the 2024-25 season. Payne is the most league-ready option here, and he is still not someone the Kings want to play over their young guys.

This is already an awkward offseason for the Kings, and signing a veteran guard might not be the answer they think it is.

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