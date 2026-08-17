Why Russell Westbrook Chose Retirement Over Kings Offer

While expectations have shifted toward the Sacramento Kings likely signing former two-time All-Star Victor Oladipo, just a week ago, there was some hope that they would bring back nine-time All-Star Russell Westbrook.

Westbrook hit free agency this offseason after his one-year deal with the Kings expired, but as Sacramento searched for a veteran guard to back up seventh-overall pick Darius Acuff Jr., there was plenty of talk about him returning to the franchise. In fact, the Kings reportedly offered Westbrook a contract to return, but he still chose to retire.

Sometimes you don’t even know when you’ve already watched the end.



You had to be there. And now it’s over. pic.twitter.com/6YoOW8WyIV — Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) August 12, 2026

Westbrook reportedly had offers from both the Kings and the Washington Wizards, but why would he choose to retire over another year or two in the NBA? NBA insider Marc Stein of The Stein Line reports that Westbrook turned down those offers because of the role he would be given.

"League sources tell The Stein Line that Washington made a two-year offer to bring Westbrook back to the nation's capital. Sources say Westbrook — not the team — is the party that ended those talks. The 37-year-old apparently balked at the specific terms of the offer and/or the role presented and has decided to stop playing instead," Stein wrote.

"It was our Jake Fischer, of course, who first revealed Sacramento's interest in bringing Westbrook back for a second season ... but ... same thing. A reduced role behind lottery pick Darius Acuff Jr. compared to the role Westbrook had last season did not appeal to him."

Nov 16, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook (18) runs onto the court before the game against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As Stein reports, Westbrook did not love the idea of backing up Acuff Jr. in Sacramento, especially after starting 58 games for the Kings last season. Sure, signing him as a backup would've been a great situation for the Kings, but we can understand a former MVP and future Hall of Famer not wanting to take a backseat.

What's next for the Kings?

Missing out on Westbrook certainly hurt a bit for the Kings, as the 37-year-old veteran would've been the perfect mentor for Acuff Jr. and Sacramento's other young guys, but they will have to look elsewhere. Granted, the Kings do not need to sign a veteran to fill out their roster, but it still seems like 34-year-old Oladipo is the most likely addition.

“I think there’s some interest there. And the feeling is mutual.” 👀



NBA free agent Victor Oladipo shares that he’s had conversations this offseason with the Sacramento Kings.



(via Yahoo Sports Daily) pic.twitter.com/OrrwJoi26E — Ball Don’t Lie (@Balldontlie) August 13, 2026

Oladipo still brings experience and a mentor-like mindset to Sacramento, even though he has not played an NBA game since the 2022-23 season. If the Kings want someone who will likely make more of an on-court impact, guys like Gabe Vincent, Brandon Williams, and Bruce Brown are still available.

There is also the slight chance that the Kings take a swing at former first-overall pick Ben Simmons, who is looking at an NBA comeback after missing the entire 2025-26 season. If healthy and with improved confidence, Simmons could potentially be the best option for the Kings, but it seems unlikely.

As we sift through these names, though, it becomes clearer how badly the Kings would've loved to have Westbrook back. We know he can still play and how much impact he has on the young players, but we can understand his decision to call it quits rather than return to Sacramento in a limited role.

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