New Kings Report Creates Uncertainty for Russell Westbrook's Future

In the 2025 offseason, former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook was left unsigned in free agency after declining his player option with the Denver Nuggets. A week before the 2025-26 season started, he agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Sacramento Kings, the only team willing to sign him. Now, might be falling into the same situation this summer.

Westbrook played a valuable role in Sacramento last season as an experienced veteran who helped out the team's young players, but his future with the franchise is in doubt. Despite some fans wanting the Kings to bring back the high-energy veteran, they are expected to look in a different direction. And that could cost Westbrook his NBA future.

"I really don't have a home for him right now. I don't believe Sacramento wants him back. I don't think he wants to go back there. I don't know where Russ could go at this point here," NBA insider Jake Fischer said on a Bleacher Report live stream.

It is believed that the Sacramento Kings do not want Russell Westbrook back, per @JakeLFischer



(Via @BleacherReport ) pic.twitter.com/OsqXgY4Sg4 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) July 21, 2026

Westbrook's time in Sacramento seems to be done, which could ultimately lead to a doomed future in the NBA if another team doesn't pick up the phone. Fischer mentioned the Washington Wizards as a potential suitor early in free agency, but claims he is now "ruling out" a reunion.

A mutual split

While Westbrook has had some ugly departures, like with the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets, this does not seem to be one of those instances. The Kings are likely ready to move on to their new era, and cutting down their veterans is an easy way to do so. As we saw when the Kings waived DeMar DeRozan, they are similarly ready to move on from Westbrook.

As for Westbrook, Kings GM Scott Perry suggested that the veteran point guard is seeking more than a minimum contract on the open market, and Sacramento can only offer the veteran minimum to any free agent. Not only a financial thing, though, as Westbrook probably does not want to spend another of his final seasons on a 60-loss team.

"Russ has always been a favorite of mine. Russell Westbrook outplayed a minimum contract last season, which is all that we have right now," Perry said in early July.

Also asked Scott Perry if he’s considering bringing back Russell Westbrook:



“Russ has always been a favorite of mine. Russell Westbrook outplayed a minimum contract last season, which is all that we have right now.”



“So, that’s all I have really to say about him right now.” https://t.co/NlVOp1qfuO — Brenden Nunes (@BrendenNunesNBA) July 8, 2026

While Westbrook is a polarizing player, it is hard to say he would not make a positive impact on the Kings next season if he were welcomed back on a minimum contract.

Immediately after the season ended, Westbrook told reporters, "If I'm welcomed back, then I'll be back." However, both sides have since made up their mind.

Why Westbrook is still valuable

After the Kings drafted Darius Acuff Jr. with the seventh overall pick, one of the most exciting thoughts was how much he would learn from playing alongside Westbrook during his rookie year. Westbrook was an incredible veteran presence for Sacramento's rookies last season, and as the Kings look for Acuff Jr. to blossom into a star point guard, there would not be a better veteran to learn from than Westbrook.

Mar 14, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud (42) talks to guard Russell Westbrook (18) against the LA Clippers during the first quarter at Intuit Dome. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not to mention, the Kings could still use a backup point guard. Sure, they have a loaded guard room, but far too many off-ball guards. They could use a reliable, veteran ball-handler behind Acuff Jr., and Westbrook seems to make too much sense.

Still, we can understand why the Kings are ready to move in a different direction. Regardless of how much Perry appreciates everything Westbrook brought to Sacramento, it is a sign of a good GM that he knows when it's time to move on.

Westbrook's NBA future is certainly in doubt if the Kings are not interested in re-signing him, after being his lone suitor last offseason, but we can hope he finds a new home to continue to play at this level. Sure, the 37-year-old is losing steam, but he undoubtedly has some gas left in the tank.

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