Pistons Expected to Target Malik Monk in Free Agency
The Sacramento Kings have officially entered their 2024 off-season, and fans expect it to be a busy one. After a disappointing loss to the New Orleans Pelicans in the Play-In Tournament blocked the Kings from their second consecutive playoff appearance, Sacramento must know changes will be made this summer.
Kings G Malik Monk had a tremendous season off the bench, securing his spot as a finalist for the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award. Monk averaged career-highs in points per game (15.4) and assists per game (5.1), but his short two-year stint in Sacramento is expected to come to an end.
The Kings signed Monk to a two-year deal in the 2022 off-season worth $19.4 million, but the star sixth man is expected to receive a significant raise as he hits the 2024 free agency market. While Kings fans would like Monk to re-sign in Sacramento, their inability to offer him what he will likely receive from competing teams will keep them out of the conversation.
James Edwards of The Athletic throws the Detroit Pistons in the mix for Monk in a conversation with HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, saying he "wouldn't be surprised if they target [Monk] in free agency."
The Pistons struggled throughout the 2023-24 season, finishing with a league-worst 14-68 record. Detroit has a few young pieces to build around like Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren, Ausar Thompson, and whoever they select with their top-five pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
If the Pistons decide to throw money at Monk, it would likely have to be an offer he cannot refuse. Monk has only played in one playoff series in his six-year professional career, and the star sixth man might be more inclined to ink his next deal with a contender.
Monk is expected to be a hot commodity on the market this summer, and the Pistons are one of many teams who will likely attempt to snag him.
