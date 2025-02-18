15x NBA All-Star Makes Strong Kings Prediction After Zach LaVine Trade
The Sacramento Kings made one of the biggest trades in franchise history ahead of the trade deadline in early February, sending star point guard De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs. In exchange, the Kings received two-time All-Star Zach LaVine from the Chicago Bulls, as Sacramento looks to stay competitive despite trading away their franchise guard.
Through 42 games with the Bulls this season, LaVine averaged 24.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists with impressive 51.1/44.6/79.7 shooting splits. LaVine is coming off a severely underwhelming 2023-24 season but has looked more like himself in his 2024-25 campaign.
LaVine gets paired with his former Bulls teammate DeMar DeRozan in Sacramento, as the two now play alongside Domantas Sabonis and Malik Monk to create a "big four" for the Kings. The Kings had high expectations heading into the year with such a talented roster, but they sit in ninth place in the West with a 28-27 record at the All-Star break.
Despite a rollercoaster first half of the season, many still believe the Kings can make some noise. 15-time All-Star and NBA legend Kevin Garnett spoke on the LaVine trade, making a strong prediction for Sacramento's 2024-25 season.
"Zach LaVine trade ain't nobody talk about," Garnett said. "That's going to help Sac. Zach LaVine can come in and get buckets. Sac can make the playoffs. You see how Sac playing?"
The Kings are just 3-3 since LaVine joined the team, but have shown the potential to be one of the most dangerous teams in the conference. While there is some shakiness with the Kings' lineup at times, especially when Monk, LaVine, and DeRozan are all on the floor, Sacramento has the talent to make some noise.
In his six games as a King, LaVine is averaging 21.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists, shooting just 26.1% from beyond the arc. Once LaVine gets more comfortable in the Kings' lineup, he should be more dangerous, but Sacramento has been a bit lackluster at times.
The Kings have the second-hardest schedule remaining in the NBA, trailing only the Phoenix Suns, who are also competing for a playoff spot toward the bottom of the Western Conference. As long as the Kings do not crumble after the All-Star break, they should be a shoo-in for at least a Play-In Tournament spot, but they also need guys like LaVine to step up.
Despite a small sample size, interim head coach Doug Christie has proven he is fully capable of leading the Kings to the postseason. Sacramento's offensive talent between LaVine, DeRozan, Sabonis, and Monk is absurd, especially next to glue guys like Keegan Murray, Keon Ellis, Jake LaRavia, Jonas Valanciunas, Trey Lyles, and hopefully recently-signed Markelle Fultz.
The Kings have all of the necessary tools to make a playoff push after the All-Star break, and Garnett's belief in this team should be a strong enough signal to the organization and fanbase that they are fully capable.
