3 Teams Could Be Suitors for All-NBA Center Domantas Sabonis

As the Sacramento Kings sit at 6-19 and 13th in the Western Conference, the main focus continues to shift more and more to trade rumors and ideas as December 15th and the trade deadline quickly approach.

There was some optimism coming into the season that the Kings could be a surprise team in the NBA, but a dreadful start to the year has quickly squashed those hopes. There are still months before the February 5th trade deadline, but Sacramento is already finding players all over the rumor mills , as almost everyone on the roster could be moved.

That includes All-Star center Domantas Sabonis, who, according to Hoops Hype , has been connected once again to the Phoenix Suns, Washington Wizards, and Chicago Bulls.

According to the Athletic's @sam_amick, the Suns "have shown significant interest in the past and are still believed to be on his short list of possible suitors" when it comes to Domantas Sabonis.https://t.co/hnv8DMyTGg pic.twitter.com/yDQowvTQTc — PHNX Suns (@PHNX_Suns) December 12, 2025

Even with injuries this season, Sabonis is once again putting up solid numbers. He's averaging 17.2 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists on 51.0% shooting from the field. His efficiency has dipped, likely due to the Kings poor offense as well as Sabonis battling a rib injury while he was on the court, but he's still one of the best rebounding bigs in the league that can add a consistent scoring punch every night.

Since Scott Perry took over as the GM for the Kings, he's been gauging every Kings player's value, including Sabonis, but there's been no indication that a trade is imminent for the former All-NBA big. And Sabonis himself appears happy in Sacramento as well. He continues to state that he's patient with the franchise and what they are working on.

The question will be more for Perry and what he thinks going forward for the Kings. Does he want to build a roster around Sabonis, or would he rather start from scratch and move the talented big for another star player or draft capital.

Could Sabonis Make a Team a Contender?

Nov 10, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Sacramento Kings forward-center Domantas Sabonis (11) spins on Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the second half of a game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

On the flipside, other teams will have to consider Sabonis and question whether he is the missing piece for them to become contenders this season. Sabonis isn't the easiest big to build a roster around. There's no denying he's talented, but he plays a certain style with his dribble handoff and screen game that requires certain players and skillsets to accompany him.

The Suns have been a surprise team in the West this year, sitting at 14-11 on the season. Mark Williams has been fine at the center spot, but pairing Sabonis with Devin Booker could be a solid duo going forward.

The Bulls haven't had the same early-season success as the Suns, but are in the mix in the Eastern Conference at 10-14. There would be irony in Chicago trading for him, as it would likely reunite DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine with even more former teammates from Chicago.

And on the other side of the spectrum is the Wizards, who are last in the East at 3-20. They likely would be bringing in Sabonis for the future, more so than this year. But at the same time, there's plenty of season left for them to make a run at the play-in.

Either way, this surely won't be the last rumor we hear about a Kings veteran, and probably not even the last one about Sabonis himself.

