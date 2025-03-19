2 Center Prospects for the Kings to Target in the 2025 NBA Draft
After taking a look at some wing draft targets for the Sacramento Kings, we shift our focus to the interior. The center position is not as glaring a need as the wing, as Jonas Valanciunas has been a welcome addition - both as a super-sub and as a fill-in starter when Domantas Sabonis has missed time. However, Valanciunas is 32, and the team does not seem to have a reliable option behind Lithuanian bruisers Sabonis and Valanciunas.
Recently, Sacramento has opted to go small with a mix of Trey Lyles, Jake LaRavia, and even Keegan Murray at the 5. They also have Isaac Jones on the roster (though his days are numbered since he is on a two-way), and recently signed Terry Taylor to a 10-day contract for additional depth.
Suffice to say Sacramento would benefit from having another solid option inside. Luckily, several intriguing prospects may be available when Sacramento is on the clock.
Ryan Kalkbrenner
Center, Creighton Bluejays - 7'2"
Creighton big man Ryan Kalkbrenner immediately comes to mind when considering prospects who could make an immediate impact at the next level. Kalkbrenner, a four-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year, would immediately become the best interior defensive presence the Kings have had since possibly Willie Cauley-Stein or the 36-year-old version of Javale McGee last season.
The point is, that Sacramento has not enjoyed quality rim protection in a long time, and Kalkbrenner has consistently protected the rim at a high level for years.
Beyond the defensive boost, Kalkbrenner comes with a safe offensive floor. He has great hands and is very coordinated (a necessary skill for bigs needing to catch the Malik Monk passes off of pick and rolls), and is a great finisher inside.
Even if rim protection and finishing are the only skills that translate, Kalkbrenner is immediately useful. However, flashes of a three-point shot (33% on the season) leave some room for potential. This comes at low volume (1.7 3PA/game this season), but teams considering Kalkbrenner are missing the point if they expect him to be a volume shooter.
Nonetheless, it is important that he be able to at least look at the rim when he gets the ball up top, and he has shown enough that teams cannot sag into the key.
Kalkbrenner and Creighton face Louisville on Thursday at 9:15 AM PST in what should be one of the best first-round matchups of the tournament. Should they win that game, they would likely play top overall seed Auburn, treating viewers to a great prospect matchup against talented big Johnni Broome.
Alex Condon
Forward/Center, Florida Gators - 6'11"
Another potential interior option for Sacramento is Florida big Alex Condon. While not as imposing an interior defender as Kalkbrenner (a high bar), the Australian big serves as Florida’s defensive anchor, posting 1.4 blocks per game despite a pedestrian 7-foot wingspan. He moves incredibly well and is mobile enough to switch or hedge on defense.
Offensively, Condon’s passing is impressive for a big - especially for one who has only played organized basketball for several years. He boasts an impressive 14.7 AST% to a 10.7 TOV%, a great trend compared to his freshman season (10% to 16.9%) that speaks to his leap as a playmaker. As noted above, that skill likely holds more weight with the Kings than other teams given the system they run (assuming it looks similar next year).
He also runs the floor in transition well, which could also translate well to a Kings offense that could look to pick up the pace next season after slowing down each of the last two seasons (they are currently 17th in pace this season, down from 14th last season and 12th the season before).
Condon’s strengths and weaknesses mirror what Domantas Sabonis brings to the table - a valuable player. However, the value of a playmaking center varies widely from team to team, and Condon’s value will heavily depend on which team you are projecting him with.
Condon has generated first-round buzz, but could certainly fall to the Kings if the teams picking in the late first and early second run primarily drop coverage or do not use their bigs as playmaking hubs.
Teams may also see him as a tweener who does not clearly fit as a 4 or a 5. Should these concerns lead to a Condon slide, the Kings could snap him up and try to run their second unit similar to how the starters run through Sabonis.
Florida opens on Friday against Norfolk State, and will face UCONN or Oklahoma should they prevail. A particularly intriguing matchup down the line would be a Sweet Sixteen game against Maryland, where Condon would match up with Derik Queen, a similarly skilled big who is a projected lottery pick.
Recommended Articles
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!