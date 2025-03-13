2025 NBA Draft: Son of 3x All-Star's Stock Rising in ACC Tournament
If you ask a Sacramento Kings fan who was around for the early 2000s “Greatest Show on Court” teams who their favorite King of all time is, a large chunk would answer “Peja Stojakovic.”
Stojakovic was ahead of his time as a sharpshooting 6-foot-10 forward and reached his peak averaging 24.2 points per game on 43% from deep and a league-high 93% from the line in the 2003-04 season. Stojakovic had such an incredible season for the 55-27 Kings that he was awarded his first and only All-NBA selection and was fourth in NBA MVP voting.
Now retired and no longer involved with the Kings front office, Peja is able to focus on his son making waves in the basketball world.
Andrej Stojakovic started his college career at Stanford after playing for Jesuit High School just 18 miles away from Arco Arena, where his dad made his mark with the Kings. After a solid freshmen year at Stanford, Andrej decided to take his talents to the East Bay and suit up for the Golden Bears of Cal Berkeley. At Cal this year, Andrej has exploded on the scene averaging nearly 18 points per game.
Although Andrej’s sophomore season is over after a loss to Stanford, he certainly put the nation on notice with his performances in the ACC tournament.
In the first round, Stojakovic led the Golden Bears to a win in a 2OT thriller against Virginia Tech, where he dropped 29 points on 55% from the field and 50% from deep. Andrej showed off his “bag” with a variety of spot-ups, off-screen action, and crafty drives. 29 points in a conference tournament game is nothing to scoff at, however, Andrej wasn’t even close to being finished.
In the second round, Stojakovic lit up his former team, the Stanford Cardinal, for 37 points on nearly 60% from the field. Although Cal couldn’t get the win, Andrej definitely increased his stock ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft.
The younger Stojakovic gave Stanford fits with his decisiveness, often going to his spin move when attacking the basket or quickly loading up for one of the four triples he had in the game. Stojakovic started a blistering 7-7 in this game and kept Cal in it against a much better and higher-seeded Stanford team.
Jonathan Wasserman currently has Stojakovic projected as a late second-rounder, but that could change drastically after his recent performances and pre-draft workouts. Although Andrej doesn’t necessarily fit the build of the ideal draft target for a Sacramento team desperate for length and defense, GM Monte McNair could see him as a scoring boost for a bench that needs some firepower after moving Malik Monk to the starting lineup this season.
Keep an eye out for more news on Stojakovic in the next month as the NBA Early Entry Deadline is coming up on April 26th.
