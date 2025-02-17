2x NBA Champion's Strong Statement on Sacramento Kings Coach
The Sacramento Kings shocked the fanbase when they fired head coach Mike Brown in late December. Brown was the 2022-23 NBA Coach of the Year, leading the Kings to a 48-34 record and taking them to the postseason for the first time after a 16-year drought.
In his second season with the Kings, Brown won 46 games but lost in the Play-In Tournament to crush their dreams of another playoff appearance. Brown got fired just 31 games into his third season, but the Kings have surprisingly turned things around since his departure.
The Kings promoted Doug Christie to interim head coach after Brown's departure. Since Christie took over, the Kings are 15-9, taking them to 28-27 overall and into ninth place in the ultra-competitive Western Conference.
Two-time NBA champion and star TNT analyst Kenny Smith talked to NBC Sports California's Monte Poole and Bonta Hill about what Christie has done with the Kings, praising the interim head coach for excelling in his new role.
"Doug's doing great," Smith said. "You know, he was handed something in the middle of season. You're trying to implement things that you might have seen, and as assistant coach, some of the things you probably agreed with already with Mike Brown, because he was on his staff. So you can't say you didn't agree with some of the some of the things, but then you're trying to piecemeal the things that didn't work."
"It's different when you're two chairs over, right?" Smith continued, "Because the relationship between assistant coach and a player is way different. The assistant coach, players tell everything. They talk about the head coach. You're one of the guys. You move two seats over, you are not one of the guys. You don't get any of the privy information. You don't know where they're going after the game. You don't know the family members, nobody. The kids don't talk to you. So he's got a different job, and he's doing great."
"Mike was Coach of the Year a couple years ago, but I feel excited for Doug to move two seats over," Smith said. "I think he's worthy of it. I think he's going to do a heck of a job. They should take the interim tag off. He knows the players, and he's doing a good job."
Christie spent five seasons with the Kings, and his ability to use his experience to build relationships with his players has set him apart from what Brown did in Sacramento. After Sacramento's immediate success under Christie, winning ten of their first 12 games, the players made it clear how much they appreciated having a coach who could relate to them as players.
Smith's suggestion that the Kings should take the "interim tag off" is likely how most Kings fans are feeling with how Christie has been able to turn things around and give the franchise hope after such a rough start to the season.
