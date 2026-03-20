Winners and Losers From Kings' Blowout Loss to 76ers

The Sacramento Kings trudge to the end of the season continued with the latest blowout loss, this time at the hands of the Philadelphia 76ers. The Kings fell 139-118 and dropped to 18-53 on the season.

That's not the worst thing in the world, as the Kings were able to keep pace with the teams behind them in the draft lottery standings, and gain a game on the Utah Jazz, who won tonight. And within the game itself, there were still some positive takeaways to go along with the lows of the big loss.

Winner - Maxime Raynaud

After dropping a career-high 32 points against the San Antonio Spurs, rookie Maxime Raynaud had yet another career night. He didn't top his previous total, but finished with 30 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, and a block on 11-of-17 from the field and 3-of-4 from three.

Once again, it's the three-point shooting that stands out. Prior to the Spurs game, Raynaud hadn't attempted more than three threes in a game. Now, in back-to-back games, he's attempted five and four. Don't look now, but we've got the start of a trend.

Loser - Kings Defense

Mar 19, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) dunks the ball against Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The 76ers came out hot, with 45 points in the first quarter, and never looked back. The Kings did a decent job slowing them down in the second quarter, allowing just 26 points, but the 76ers were able to find gaps in the Kings' defense all night long. They moved the ball, attacked the rim, and made their threes, making the 139-point performance look casual.

VJ Edgecombe was a huge reason why, as he finished with a career-high 38 points, 11 assists, and 7 rebounds. It was a monster game for the rookie, who especially took advantage of the opportunity to get to the rim.

Even with Dylan Cardwell back, the Kings' lack of defense on the perimeter was evident tonight. The 76ers shot the lights out of the ball, making 17 of their 36 three-point attempts, but tonight was a good example of how much work is left on the defensive side of the ball for Sacramento for next season and beyond.

Winner - Daeqwon Plowden

With Nique Clifford's injury , Daeqwon Plowden once again got the nod for the starting lineup, and just like we've seen before, he took advantage. He finished with 20 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the field and 4-of-8 from three.

He, along with Doug McDermott off the bench, has become one of the highest volume three-point shooters on the team, filling a true three-and-D role. That's just not the type of player the Kings have on the roster right now, outside of him. Plowden is fighting for his NBA life, and proving to the league that he deserves another chance somewhere next season.

Loser - Malik Monk

After missing the last four games, Malik Monk returned to the court, but collided with Andre Drummond while attacking the basket. He stayed in the game, but didn't play in the second half tonight.

He finished with just four points on 1-of-5 from the field in his 15:32 minutes, but also had five assists in the limited action. The Kings don't have many ball-handlers and creators right now, so missing Monk looked like a big reason this game went lopsided in the second half. Even when Monk isn't scoring, he can run the Kings' offense, especially in the pick and roll with both Raynaud and Cardwell. We'll have to wait to find out more, but it's unfortunate timing for Monk right after his return to action.