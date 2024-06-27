3 Prospects the Kings Can Target With the 45th Pick
After selecting Providence Friars guard Devin Carter with the 13th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Sacramento Kings fans started questioning what the front office was thinking. While Carter is a talented player and possibly the steal of the first round, the Kings now have seven rotational guards on the roster, and not enough minutes to go around.
Many expect the Kings to make a trade before next season starts, and GM Monte McNair alludes that their offseason is far from over and more moves will be made.
Day two of the NBA draft kicks off Thursday and the Kings hold the 45th overall pick. They will certainly not be taking another guard, so here are three of their best options in the second round:
F Jalen Bridges, Baylor
Baylor Bears senior forward Jalen Bridges could be a fantastic fit in Sacramento. Bridges, 23, is a 6-foot-7 wing who shot 41.2 percent from deep on over five attempts per game last season. His jump shot improved drastically throughout his college career, but his defensive ability has always been there.
With a 6-foot-10 wingspan and impressive athleticism, Bridges is an exceptional defender and should be ready to guard at the next level. At worst, Bridges is an effective 3-and-D threat, but if his playmaking and ball-handling develop, he could be a star on the wing.
While his age may sway some teams in another direction, his experience makes him league-ready and a perfect fit in Sacramento's system.
F Harrison Ingram, North Carolina
After spending his first two seasons at Stanford, Harrison Ingram transferred to UNC and posted career highs in nearly every stat. As a junior, Ingram averaged 12.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 38.5 percent from deep.
Ingram, 21, stands at 6-foot-5 with a 7-foot wingspan. Ingram is a versatile defender and impressive playmaker with an improving jump shot. The UNC wing would make an immediate for the Kings with the potential to grow his role with more experience.
The only true weakness in Ingram's game is his shot creation, but his playmaking ability to create for his teammates makes up for it.
C N'Faly Dante, Oregon
The Kings have no backup centers under contract next season, and they are certainly not expecting Domantas Sabonis to play 48 minutes per game. They will likely bring back Alex Len or target a cheap backup in free agency, but drafting their reserve center of the future could be a great move.
N'Faly Dante, 22, was an absolute beast at Oregon. The fifth-year senior averaged 17.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.7 steals, and 1.9 blocks per game, shooting nearly 70 percent from the field.
The 6-foot-10 big man has a 7-foot-6 wingspan and feasts in the paint. While he is mostly an explosive lob threat and anchor on defense, his hustle around the court makes him an intriguing prospect.
Dante has practically no offensive game outside of the restricted area and is a below-average free throw shooter, but he could make a difference by getting just five to ten minutes per night. An excellent rebounder and explosive finisher, Dante could be a gem in the second round.
Follow Inside The Kings on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!