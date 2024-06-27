Kings GM Monte McNair Defends Devin Carter Draft Decision
The Sacramento Kings kicked off day one of the 2024 NBA Draft by selecting Providence Friars guard Devin Carter with the 13th overall pick. While some fans are skeptical about the decision to bring in another guard, Carter is a special talent and ultimately could be the steal of the draft in the late lottery.
Kings general manager Monte McNair explained the draft decision to the media (via @MattGeorgeSAC / X):
"We understand the importance of roster balance. Not just across positions, but skillsets and we're at the beginning of the offseason where we'll be able to continue to shape the roster, but as I've continually said in the draft, the draft is not about right now. The draft is about adding somebody to our team who is going to be here for a long time and we try to draft the best player available. We look for versatile guys. I mean, Devin Carter just checks all the boxes. If you watched the playoffs this year, there are a lot of Devin Carter's out there, I'll put it that way... We understand the rest of the roster and what we'll have to do there, but tonight was about that."
McNair and the Kings taking Carter was a fantastic decision and the right pick for their "best player available" strategy, but he made it clear that their offseason is not over. With seven rotational guards on the roster now, moves must be made ahead of the regular season.
Carter, 22, is a versatile guard who can do it all. The 6-foot-2 guard plays bigger than he is, averaging 19.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 2.8 stocks per game through his final collegiate season at Providence.
Fans can imagine a backcourt of Carter and Keon Ellis coming in off the bench to torture opposing guards on defense. While many were upset at the pick because McNair took a guard, fans should be ecstatic that a talent like Carter somehow fell to the 13th pick and Sacramento got the steal of the draft.
