All-Star Duo Leads Kings to Third Straight Win
The Sacramento Kings won their third straight game and moved to 3-2 on the season with a 123-115 win over the Atlanta Hawks. Sacramento's duo of De’Aaron Fox and DeMar DeRozan combined for 58 points to lead the Kings to victory.
Fox was especially efficient tonight shooting 11-of-16 (68.8 percent) from the field and 4-of-6 (66.7 percent) from beyond the arc.
When the Hawks started to make their runs, either Fox or DeRozan would answer back, never fully letting Atlanta gain control.
Trae Young led the Hawks with 25 points, but Garrison Mathews was a key factor off the bench with 23 points on 7-of-13 (53.8 percent) from beyond the arc.
Other than Mathews getting going from deep, the Kings' defense looked active once again with nine steals. They had a clear game plan to limit Trae and found success with him shooting 38.1 percent from the field.
Sacramento’s star duo of Fox and DeRozan is proving to be as difficult to defend as imagined. They came into the season as two of the best fourth-quarter scorers in recent years and put on a clinic while closing out the game tonight.
Especially with Domantas Sabonis fouling out tonight, having two All-Stars on the court who can go out and get a bucket whenever needed is a luxury a lot of teams don’t have.
The Kings travel to face the Toronto Raptors on Saturday for the second leg of a back-to-back.
