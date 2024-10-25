Analyzing Kevin Huerter's Underrated Impact on the Kings
The Sacramento Kings season is about to kick off against the Minnesota Timberwolves and after missing the entire preseason recovering from his shoulder injury, Kevin Huerter is presumed to be back in the starting shooting guard spot.
While many fans, including myself, have been clamoring for the spot to go to Keon Ellis for his defensive prowess, Kevin Huerter gives the Kings the most dynamic offensive potential to start games.
Huerter averaged 10.2 points on 36.1 percent shooting from beyond the arc last season, down from 15.2 and 40.2 percent in his first year in Sacramento.
It was a disappointing season for the sharpshooter, but even with the down year of shooting, Huerter still made a positive impact for the Kings throughout the season.
He ended the season with an on/off net rating of +0.9, meaning the Kings were better with him on the court than off.
Of the lineups that played together for at least 25 minutes throughout the season, Huerter was in half of them. He impacted the team in a multitude of ways even when he wasn’t hitting his shots.
His gravity coming off of screens and underrated scoring inside the arc opens up space for his teammates. If he’s able to get his three-point shot back up to the 40 percent range, the Kings could once again rise to the top of the offensive ranks.
While starting Keon sounds like a perfect fit in the starting lineup, it’s hard to imagine a better five-man lineup of De’Aaron Fox, Huerter, DeMar DeRozan, Keegan Murray, and Domantas Sabonis.
Mike Brown preaches defense, but in the end, you have to score to win and that is a lineup that can score with the best of them.
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!