Anthony Davis' Injury Status for Kings vs. Mavericks
The Sacramento Kings will aim for back-to-back wins against Texas teams as they travel to take on the Dallas Mavericks just a few days after defeating the Houston Rockets.
The Kings will be without starting center Domantas Sabonis, making the paint a vulnerability. In his place, Jonas Valanciunas is expected to see heavy minutes after stepping up with a 15 point, 14 rebound performance against the Rockets on Saturday.
As Sabonis deals with a left hamstring issue, the Mavericks have a similar situation. Starting big man Anthony Davis has been ruled out against the Kings due to a left adductor injury that has kept him sidelined for nearly a month.
Davis, who was recently traded in a blockbuster deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, has only played in one game for the Mavs. In his lone start, he dropped 26 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists, and three blocks on 10-for-18 shooting from the field.
Backup centers Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II will also miss Monday's action, meaning the battle for inside control could fall into Valanciunas' hands. If the veteran can post solid numbers, Valanciunas would once again show why he was worth trading for before the NBA's deadline.
While Moses Brown had been getting minutes with so many injuries, his 10-day contract has expired and the Mavs are unable to afford him. This means Dallas could turn to a small ball lineup or play 33-year-old Dwight Powell as the starting center against Sacramento.
Kings @ Mavericks will tip-off at 5:30 p.m. PT on Monday evening.
Recommended Articles
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!