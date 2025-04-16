Anthony Davis' Injury Status for Mavericks-Kings Play-In Game
The Dallas Mavericks did the unthinkable at the 2025 NBA trade deadline by sending young superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, but the team still has a chance to prove it was the right move.
In return for Doncic, the Mavericks brought in star big man Anthony Davis, but Dallas' injury luck has taken a massive hit since. Davis has only played nine games since the trade, but has found some consistency recently.
Now, heading into a win-or-go-home play-in tournament game against the Sacramento Kings, the Mavericks need Davis on the court. Luckily for the Mavericks, they have listed Davis as probable for Wednesday's game against the Kings with a left adductor strain.
Due to injuries, Davis has struggled to find a rhythm in Dallas, but the 32-year-old superstar has picked things up recently. In his last four games, Davis has averaged 24.3 points, 12.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 3.3 blocks while shooting 50.7% from the field.
Davis is one of the league's top players when healthy, and if he is playing at his best on Wednesday night, the Kings will certainly be in trouble. The Mavericks are 6-3 with Davis in the lineup since trading for him, and making a postseason run with him instead of Doncic would prove many doubters wrong, even though that is highly unlikely.
The Mavericks have had an obscure 2024-25 season, but a strong showing from Davis in the play-in tournament would certainly give the organization a sliver of hope.
The Kings and Mavericks are facing off at 10:00 p.m. EST in Sacramento on ESPN on Wednesday.