Ben Simmons Could Be the Kings' Perfect Final Piece
While the Sacramento Kings continue their run in the Summer League playoffs, we continue to look at rumors and think of what moves Scott Perry has up his sleeves for the rest of the offseason.
We all know that the Kings have a glut of shooting guards and are still thin at the point guard position. But with few moves to be made and a trade for Malik Monk being harder to pull off than we all thought, it’s going to be extremely difficult to bring in another guard into the mix.
Sacramento already has Dennis Schröder, Zach LaVine, Monk, Keon Ellis, and Devin Carter vying for minutes, with Schröder being the only true point guard. Even Nique Carter could but into the guard rotation, as he’s looked good in the point guard role through four Summer League games.
But there’s an option on the free agent market who could be the perfect solution to help balance out the Kings’ roster: Ben Simmons.
Simmons has been linked to Sacramento recently, and for good reason. He’s a 6-foot-10 wing who plays like a point guard, and when he’s playing well, is a dynamic ball-handler and passer.
The issue is that we haven’t seen that version of the former number one overall pick in quite some time. But he doesn’t have to be the All-Star caliber player of his past to help the Kings; he would just need to be a solid bench player to come in and help run the offense for short stints.
Simmons would be a great fit not only for his point guard abilities, but also because Sacramento doesn’t currently have anyone to back up Keegan Murray. He could slot in as the back up power forward, while allowing the Kings to play all of their guards as he runs the offense and guards the larger players on defense.
Simmons had another odd year last season, playing 33 games with the Brooklyn Nets and 18 with the Los Angeles Clippers. On the season, he averaged 2.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists on 43.4% shooting from the field.
But his time with the Nets was far more productive than his time in Los Angeles, as he averaged 6.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 6.9 assists on 54.7% shooting from the field. He isn’t going to score much, but his passing and rebounding helped the Nets early in the season, as he had a +4.1 On/Off Net Rating with Brooklyn, meaning they were a better team with him on the floor than with him off.
He also shared time in Brooklyn with new King Schröder last season, where the two had success on the court together. In the 180 minutes they shared the floor, they had a +6.84 net rating, according to PBPStats.com.
Simmons also should be relatively cheap to bring in as he attempts to prove that he can still make a winning impact. He’s the perfect low-risk, high-reward option for the end of free agency that could be just what the Kings need. Or, he could be a past-his-prime player who teams keep taking chances on and realizing he isn’t what they need. But for the Kings, there’s only one way to find out.