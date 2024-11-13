Bradley Beal's Injury Status for Sacramento Kings vs Phoenix Suns
The Phoenix Suns made a move for All-Star guard Bradley Beal in the 2023 offseason, hoping to build a big three around Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. Unluckily for the Suns, Beal has not been able to stay on the court.
Last season, Beal played just 53 games, as the new-look "big three" made just 41 appearances together. Phoenix still finished the season 49-33, the sixth-seed in the Western Conference, but were certainly disappointed by their outcome.
Now, early into the 2024-25 season, superstar Kevin Durant received unfortunate injury news, as he is expected to be sidelined for a couple of weeks with a calf strain. The Suns are a very dangerous team and put together a strong 2024 offseason, but they need their stars on the court to be successful.
The Suns travel to take on the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night with Durant still sidelined and could be missing a star guard as well.
Beal had a strong showing in Tuesday's win over the Utah Jazz, posting 24 points before leaving the game early with calf tightness, putting a question mark around his status for Wednesday's matchup in Sacramento.
The Kings took down the Suns on Sunday in an overtime nail-biter, where Beal dropped a team-high 28 points while grabbing 8 boards. If the Suns have to come into Golden 1 Center without Beal or Durant, they will have to look to star guard Devin Booker to put the offense on his shoulders.
Beal seems confident that he will be able to suit up for Phoenix on Wednesday, but playing through an injury becomes more challenging on the second leg of a back-to-back.
The Kings and Suns tip off at 7 pm PST on Wednesday.
