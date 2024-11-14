BREAKING: Kings Announce DeMar DeRozan Injury Update vs. Suns
When the Sacramento Kings traveled to face the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, star sixth man Malik Monk exited the game in the second quarter with an ankle injury, as the Kings had to pull out an overtime win without him.
The Kings were able to pull out Sunday's win thanks to the clutch gene of All-Star forward DeMar DeRozan, but unfortunate news has hit Sacramento in Wednesday's rematch between the two Pacific Division rivals.
The Kings have announced that DeRozan will not return to Wednesday's matchup against the Suns after leaving the game with lower back tightness.
DeRozan was able to play 17 first-half minutes but did not return with the team to begin the second half. In the first half, DeRozan certainly looked off, attempting just two shots and making one, ending his night with 2 points, 3 assists, 5 rebounds, 1 steal, and 2 blocks.
Standout guard Keon Ellis started in DeRozan's place to begin the second half. With Ellis in the lineup, the Kings certainly lose some size, but Ellis has proven to be one of the best young defenders in the NBA so it could work well.
The Kings took a five-point lead heading into the halftime break, largely due to the tremendous play of All-Star guard De'Aaron Fox. With Monk and DeRozan both sidelined, it puts a lot of offensive responsibility on Fox, but it is nothing he cannot handle.
If Sacramento can start their season series against the Suns with two consecutive wins, that would give the team a significant boost going forward, even if they are playing a Phoenix team missing Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.
DeRozan has been a complete stud for the Kings this season, so the team needs to hope their newest star can recover with no issue and return for Friday's NBA Cup Group Play matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
