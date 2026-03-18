Previewing Next Year's Kings Roster With Improved Depth

The Sacramento Kings entered this season with major questions about their roster construction, particularly regarding depth and size. Injuries to key players like Domantas Sabonis and Zach LaVine exposed just how thin the roster could be at times, contributing to one of the worst records in the league and a prolonged losing stretch during the middle of the season.

At various points, Sacramento was forced to rely heavily on inexperienced players and unconventional lineups just to stay competitive. However, while the results in the standings have not been strong, the circumstances have created a unique opportunity for growth.

Younger players and role pieces have been pushed into larger roles, gaining valuable NBA experience that could reshape the team’s outlook moving forward. Because of that, what once looked like a weakness could quietly become one of the Kings’ biggest strengths next season.

Developing the young guys

Mar 14, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud (42) talks with guard Nique Clifford (5) during the second quarter at Intuit Dome. | Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

One of the most encouraging developments has been the emergence of the team’s rookies and young players. Nique Clifford, Dylan Cardwell, and Maxime Raynaud have all been given real minutes due to injuries and roster gaps, and they’ve made the most of those opportunities.

Raynaud, in particular, has shown flashes as a scoring big, holding his own alongside veterans in meaningful stretches. Clifford has contributed on both ends, while Cardwell has provided physicality and size inside. Instead of sitting at the end of the bench, these players are now legitimate rotation options. That kind of development is critical for a team that has struggled with depth for multiple seasons.

Adding extra size

Feb 26, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Precious Achiuwa (9) looks on during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Another major shift has been the addition and utilization of more size across the roster. Players like Precious Achiuwa and De'Andre Hunter give Sacramento more length and versatility on the wing and in the frontcourt, something the team has lacked in recent years. When paired with Keegan Murray and potentially Sabonis if he returns healthy, the Kings suddenly have a much more balanced and physically capable frontcourt.

This is a major contrast from earlier in the season, when undersized lineups and a lack of rebounding presence consistently hurt them. Even in games where they’ve been understaffed, the combination of Achiuwa and Raynaud has shown the potential of a bigger, more athletic rotation. That added size could be a defining factor in how competitive they are next year.

The value of veterans

Mar 11, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward/guard DeMar DeRozan (10) between plays against the Charlotte Hornets during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

The veteran core also plays a huge role in projecting next season’s roster. Players like Russell Westbrook, DeMar DeRozan, Malik Monk, and LaVine provide scoring, playmaking, and leadership, even if not all of them remain long-term. Westbrook has shown he can still impact games with his energy and playmaking, while DeRozan continues to be a steady scoring presence.

The Kings will likely retain at least a couple of these veterans, giving them a strong foundation to pair with their younger pieces. Additionally, with the team projected to land a top-six draft pick, they could add another immediate-impact player to the starting lineup. That combination of youth, experience, and incoming talent creates a much deeper roster than what they started this season with.

Looking ahead, the Kings are in a far more promising position than their record suggests. If they choose to run back most of the roster, they will benefit from internal development and improved depth at nearly every position. If they decide to move one of their bigger-name players, the growth of their young core gives them the flexibility to do so without completely sacrificing competitiveness.

Either way, this season has served as a developmental foundation rather than just a lost year. What was once a roster lacking depth and size could quickly turn into a well-rounded, multi-layered rotation. And if that transformation holds, next year’s Kings team could look significantly more complete, competitive, and difficult to match up with across the board.