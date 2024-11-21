BREAKING: Kings' DeMar DeRozan Receives Injury Update
After missing three games due to lower back tightness, Sacramento Kings All-Star DeMar DeRozan is set to return to action on Friday, per Senior NBA Insider Chris Haynes.
The Kings went 1-2 in the three games that DeRozan missed, losing the two games by a combined five points.
De’Aaron Fox led the team with back-to-back 60 and 49-point games, and Keon Ellis scored a career-high 33 points against the Hawks, but getting DeRozan back should get the Kings back to their dispersed scoring they featured when everyone was healthy.
When everyone was healthy, they had five or six players regularly scoring in double digits, but each of the three games without DeRozan featured only three players in double digits.
DeMar is averaging 22.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.7 assists on 52.6 percent from the field, 40 percent from three, and 85.9 percent from the free throw line. He’s been as consistent as ever in his 16th season and will likely pick up where he left off.
The question with his return will be how he and Fox balance the offensive attack going forward. With DeRozan out, De’Aaron was constantly in attack mode, leading to his incredible high-scoring performances.
We haven’t seen Fox that aggressive for long stretches when everyone was healthy, so it will be something to watch with the trio of stars returning.
The Kings take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday in their second NBA Cup game. DeRozan had a season-low 13 points (not counting the half-game he left with his injury) in the first matchup against Los Angeles. The Clippers boast the sixth-ranked defense in the NBA, so it won’t be an easy return for DeMar.
If Fox can continue his high level of production with DeRozan, and eventually Sabonis and Monk, coming back, they should be in a good position to battle in the tough Western Conference.
