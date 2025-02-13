BREAKING: Kings Sign Former First Overall Pick
The Sacramento Kings made three separate deals toward the end of the NBA trade deadline and aren't done making moves just yet.
The Kings are signing point guard Markelle Fultz before the NBA All-Star break (per Shams Charania | ESPN). Fultz, a former first-overall pick in 2017, will add depth to the Kings' backcourt after the team traded De'Aaron Fox and Kevin Huerter.
Originally drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers, Fultz spent only two seasons in the City of Brotherly Love before moving to the Orlando Magic for five years. In his career, Fultz has averaged 11.1 points, 4.6 assists, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game.
Last season, Fultz averaged 7.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in 21.2 minutes per game on 43 appearances. Fultz has dealt with injury issues throughout his career and has never played a full 82-game season.
Coming out of the University of Washington, Fultz was a highly-touted prospect. After his first seven years in the Association, Fultz has an opportunity to prove himself with Sacramento after going unsigned last offseason.
At only 26 years old, Fultz still has plenty of gas left in the tank. Looking at the Kings' roster, there's no reason Fultz shouldn't get hefty minutes as a ball handler. Sacramento's primary ball handlers have been Malik Monk, DeMar DeRozan, and Domantas Sabonis ever since Fox was dealt to the San Antonio Spurs.
If Fultz doesn't play in Thursday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans, he'll make his debut against the Golden State Warriors after the All-Star break.
Recommended Articles
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!