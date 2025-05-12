Breaking: Kings Stay in NBA Draft Lottery - Pick Conveys to Hawks
The 2025 NBA Draft Lottery has wrapped up, and the top 14 picks in June's draft are officially set.
The Sacramento Kings were in a very interesting position heading into Monday's lottery, as they had a very slim chance to actually keep their draft pick. The Kings' 2025 pick was top-12 protected, meaning if it fell outside of the top 12, it would convey to the Atlanta Hawks, but they would keep it otherwise.
The only possibility for the Kings to keep their pick was to jump into the top four, which they had just a 3.8% chance of doing.
Unfortunately for the Kings, Lottery Representative Keon Ellis did not bring them good luck. The Kings stayed put in the lottery, meaning the Atlanta Hawks will be picking at 13 in the upcoming NBA Draft.
The Dallas Mavericks were the lucky ones in Monday's lottery, jumping up to the first-overall pick with just a 1.8% chance.
The good news for the Kings is that they are officially done with the dreadful Kevin Huerter trade that has been hanging over their heads for the past couple of years. The Kings initially sent the Hawks a lottery-protected 2024 first-round pick, but when they flamed out and missed the playoffs, they kept the pick and selected Devin Carter 13th overall.
While it would have been nice for the Kings to land a lottery pick in this year's draft, especially a top-four pick, the Kings do not have to worry about any more protections and pick complications moving forward.