Breaking: Kyrie Irving Ruled OUT During Kings vs Mavericks
As part of a four-game road trip, the Sacramento Kings traveled to face the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night. The Kings are coming off a huge win over the Houston Rockets, but are playing without star center Domantas Sabonis in Dallas.
The Mavericks are shorthanded themselves, playing without Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II, and P.J. Washington, but a new injury has completely set them back.
After going down with an injury late in the first quarter, the Mavericks have announced the star guard Kyrie Irving has been ruled out for the remainder of the game due to a left knee sprain.
Irving will finish his night with seven points on 2-4 shooting in nine minutes, as this shorthanded Mavericks squad gets even thinner. The 32-year-old star is averaging 25.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game this season with impressive 47.3/40.1/91.5 shooting splits, as Dallas' offense has run through him since they traded away Luka Doncic.
Despite going down with a knee sprain, Irving temporarily stayed in the game to knock down both of his free throws, and fans are rightfully recognizing the nine-time All-Star's strength to do this.
With Irving sidelined for the rest of the game, the Mavericks will lean on point guards like Dante Exum and Spencer Dinwiddie to run the offense, which is not an ideal scenario for Dallas.
With both teams fighting for playoff positioning in a competitive Western Conference, this was not how either team wanted Monday night's contest to go and everyone should be wishing Irving a speedy recovery.
Recommended Articles
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!