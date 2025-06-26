Breaking: OKC Thunder, Sacramento Kings Make Trade at 2025 NBA Draft
The Sacramento Kings have made good on what has been widely reported over the last several weeks, moving up to the 24th pick in the first round of the NBA Draft, selecting Nique Clifford out of Colorado State. The Kings sent the San Antonio Spurs' 2027 first-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange, per Carmichael Dave.
There were a few prospects that Sacramento could have targeted after this aggressive move. As obvious as Sacramento’s desire to move into the first round was their need for a point guard, which was echoed by players and executives alike.
The Kings’ interest in moving up was not a secret. They met with Jeremiah Fears and were reportedly telling teams that they would have a pick in the 20s, so this trade makes sense. Though Fears is long gone (he was taken by the 7th by the New Orleans Pelicans), and reported target Walter Clayton Jr. was recently selected (18th overall to the Utah Jazz), Clifford remained available.
Clifford, mentioned in passing during our mock draft roundups, was routinely projected far above Sacramento’s 42nd overall pick (as high as the late lottery), so it made sense to trade up to grab the talent Scott Perry and co. wanted. It remains to be seen what the rest of the roaster becomes by the time the season begins, but Clifford has had a strong developmental trajectory during his college years and flashed on-and-off-ball ability this season.
After a few years of almost being so close to making the trade, it is refreshing to see some proactivity. Clifford will likely fly to Sacramento in the coming days and make his debut for the Kings in the Las Vegas summer league in mid-July.