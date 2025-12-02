Kings Land Star-Caliber Prospect in Early 2026 NBA Mock Draft

After a 5-16 start to their 2025-26 season, the Sacramento Kings' future is not very clear. With trade rumors surrounding the team, many fans are preparing for a rebuild, which would make the 2026 NBA Draft as important as ever.

At this rate, the Kings are projected to land a top-five pick in next summer's draft, and with a loaded class coming in, they could luck out and acquire their next franchise cornerstone.

Bleacher Report draft expert Jonathan Wasserman released his most recent 2026 NBA Mock Draft, predicting the Kings will select Tennessee Volunteers forward Nate Ament with the fifth overall pick.

Kings take a chance on Ament

Tennessee forward Nate Ament (10) with the ball during the NCAA college basketball game against Rice on November 17, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ament, an 18-year-old freshman at Tennessee, has impressed early in his college campaign, only helping his draft stock ahead of next summer.

"With at least 15 points in each of Tennessee's first six games, Nate Ament impressed with his advantageous 6'10" size for creating separation working from the perimeter," Wasserman wrote. "Percentages aside, he's shown clear shooting range and encouraging shotmaking diversity with his pull-up and mid-range arsenal."

Through eight games, Ament is averaging 17.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.9 steals per game, but is shooting just 40.4% from the field and 30.8% from three-point range.

At 6-foot-10, Ament's versatility is very intriguing for NBA scouts, and with his offensive skill set, there is no doubt that he has superstar potential at the next level.

Projected top 5 pick Nate Ament today:



23 PTS | 8 REB | 5 AST | 6-12 FG | 2-4 3PT pic.twitter.com/82HMJDtilY — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) November 8, 2025

While Ament would be a much more touted prospect if he put on more muscle, he is still a very impactful player with his current frame. As Ament continues to get comfortable as a shot-creator and playmaker, regardless of his frame, he should be a high-level player at the next level.

Of course, Ament's efficiency is a concern early into the season, but his shots will certainly start to fall at a higher rate. By next summer's draft, Ament could be in the conversation to be a top-three pick, as he would be an incredible consolation for the Kings at pick five after such a disastrous 2025-26 season.

While Ament might be a project player, taking a chance on the lengthy three-level scoring wing could pay off big time.

Recommended Articles