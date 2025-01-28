BREAKING: Possibility That Kings Could Trade Star De'Aaron Fox
This Sacramento Kings season has been filled with ups and downs, including firing their coach Mike Brown but followed directly by a catapult back up the standings under interim head coach Doug Christie. But nothing encapsulates the Kings' up-and-down season more than the Kings' trade rumors around All-Star guard De'Aaron Fox.
After Mike Brown was fired, speculation rose that Fox would be on the market ahead of the trade deadline. Those rumors were quickly shut down and the Kings got back to their winning ways under Christie.
Then all focus shifted to Sacramento making a move to improve the roster around Fox, with eyes on Cam Johnson, John Collins, and Jonas Valančiūnas.
But after another instance of loud rumors with no action, according to ESPN 1320's Damien Barling, Fox appears to be back on the trade market.
Barling went on to explain on ESPN 1320's DLo-and-KC that the Kings aren't shopping Fox, and Fox hasn't asked for a trade, but that they received a call from another team about the star guard; With the call being serious enough for the Kings' front office to reach out to Fox's agent, Rich Paul.
ESPN's Shams Charania backed Barling's report, saying the Kings are in fact opening up trade talks centered around their star point guard.
Sacramento has been linked to players for years, but outside of the sign-and-trade for DeMar DeRozan, have failed to complete any big moves to improve the roster around Fox.
The 8th-year guard is averaging 25.2 points, 6.2 assists, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.5 steals on 46.8% shooting from the field and 32.4% from beyond the arc in yet another strong season.
If the Kings did move him, they would likely get a king's ransom (pun intended) back for the speedy guard. Sacramento is in an interesting situation where they could look to continue to compete even with trading Fox and build around Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan, Malik Monk, and Keegan Murray.
Trade rumors for the Kings have been all over the place for Sacramento this season. Fox has dealt with the Kings front office being close to making deals to bring in more talent for years, and it seems like the time for waiting may be up.
With weeks until the trade deadline, Sacramento is at a crossroads. They either need to trade for more talent, or face the possibility of losing Fox. Either way, it feels like a big move is on the horizon the the Kings.
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!